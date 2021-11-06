Moscow completes new pickleball courts
The City of Moscow announced Friday four outdoor pickleball courts at Ghormley Park are now open to the public.
The courts are open from sunrise until 11 p.m. and have motion sensors to activate court lights. All courts meet the USA Pickleball Association Guidelines.
Courts are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A pickleball paddle rack is installed and is used to indicate reservations for the next game. The City asks everyone to read and follow the rules located on-site.
Talk on Cold War defense in Japan on Tuesday
The University of Idaho Department of History and the Idaho Asia Institute are partnering to present the next Asia on the Palouse Speaker Series at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 032 of the school’s Teaching and Learning Center.
Aaron Skabelund, a history professor at Brigham Young University, will be talking about Japan’s self-defence force during the Cold War. Skabelund will discuss the force’s development after the Peace Constitution and the Cold War defence identity in Japan. Masks are required to attend.
Foley Institute inequality series continues Tuesday
The Foley Institute has another discussion in its inequality series concerning poverty in communities of color at noon Tuesday on YouTube.
Kiantha Duncan, president of the NAACP in Spokane, will present on why poverty is experienced to a greater degree in communities of color. The talk can be found at youtu.be/qz0xtvR1A3U.
Zoom presentation on the historical importance of apples scheduled Nov. 13
The Garfield Library will host a presentation on The Lost Apple Project by founder David Benscoter at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 via Zoom. Those who wish to attend may call any branch of the Whitman County Library to receive a link.
The Lost Apple Project is partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society in Washington and the Temperate Orchards Conservancy in Oregon to identify and preserve heritage apple trees in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. Currently the project has recovered 29 different varieties of apple thought to have disappeared.
Zoom discussion on early childhood education in Idaho Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will discuss early childhood education in Idaho with Executive Director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children Beth Oppenheimer at noon Wednesday via Zoom. The link to attend the discussion can be found on the League’s facebook page or on its website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Oppenheimer will discuss the challenges early childhood education has faced in Idaho and the recent increase in support of the movement. She has served as executive director since 2010.
All Saints’ Day celebration at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will host a special All Saints’ Day service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There will be a potluck luncheon after the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is located at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow Public Library. For information contact the church office at (208) 883-2022.
Third Street Gallery opens submissions for Un-fancy exhibit
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission are now accepting submissions for the Third Street Gallery exhibit, UnFancy. Submissions will be open until 5 p.m. Jan. 4. The exhibit will feature mundane or utilitarian media, subject matter, and content to show beauty in plain-spoken objects or situations. There are no size or length restrictions for visual or literary submissions.
Gallery staff will include as many submissions as can fit into the space and if submissions exceed the space, gallery staff will choose one submission from each artist. For information and to submit materials visit moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. The exhibit will open Jan. 20.
Idaho Department of Education opens holiday card design contest
The Idaho Department of Education has opened submissions for its K-6 holiday card design contest. The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in kindergarten through sixth grade. All designs must be submitted online or postmarked by Nov. 29 to be considered.
Entries should reflect a holiday or winter scene and cannot include copyrighted images. Drawings should be on 8.5 by 11.5-inch paper in landscape and labeled with the student’s name, grade, school, district and teacher’s name. A winner will be chosen from each grade level. For information visit sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.