Pullman holiday event set for Saturday
A full day of activities is scheduled for Pullman on Saturday for the city’s annual Holiday Fest and Festival of Lights.
The day will start with Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest from 8-11 a.m. at the Gladish Community and Cultural Plaza.
A fun run for children is scheduled at 4 p.m. starting at the Pullman YMCA. Participants will be given jingle bells and can walk or run the Riverwalk to the route’s end at the Pullman Heritage Depot. Pullman Civic Trust will hand out glow sticks to participants.
Santa will arrive at the depot at 4:30 p.m. to lead children to Pine Street Plaza for hot chocolate, cookies and activity bags provided by the Associated Students Washington State University. Santa will help light the tree at the plaza at about 5:30 p.m.
Paradise Creek Brewery will offer free s’mores at 6 p.m., with fire pits available for warming.
The events are organized by Pullman Civic Trust, ASWSU, Kiwanis Club of Pullman, the Depot Heritage Center, Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters, Hinrichs Trading Company/Ardent Mills, Paradise Creek Brewery, Downtown Pullman Associations and Pullman Parks and Recreation.
Whitman County Humane Society has pet pictures with Santa
The Whitman County Humane Society will have a Pet Pictures with Santa event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church at 1410 NE Stadium Way in Pullman.
Pictures will be taken and emailed to the pet owner, and all pets must be restrained on leashes or in kennels or cages until their turn. There will be some holiday outfit items available like antlers, but it is recommended owners bring pets already dressed. The event is open to the public and a donation is encouraged to help offset costs.
Free acting classes scheduled in Garfield and Palouse
Camille Wadleigh will provide free acting lessons for kindergarten through fifth-grade students every first and third Wednesday this week through May in either Garfield and Palouse. The lessons will be from 6:15-7:15 p.m.
The Garfield lessons will be on the first Wednesday of the month at 201 W. Union St. The Palouse lessons will be at the Upper Building of the Palouse School on the third Wednesday of th month. For more information or to sign up call Anneliese Zook at (208) 669-3107.
Festival of Trees start Wednesday in Colfax
The Festival of Trees will be on display at The Center in downtown Colfax through the end of December. There will be 20 trees decorated by the Colfax Chamber, Route 26, Whitman County Sheriff’s Posse, Colfax Art Council,Colfax High School History Club and others.
Voting for the best tree can be done in person or online at whitcolib.org Wednesday through to Dec. 20. The winning tree will be announced Dec. 22 via social media.