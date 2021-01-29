Public can provide feedback on Pullman’s End Racism Now mural ideas
The public is invited to provide feedback on seven art submissions for the End Racism Now mural to be painted on the wall along Spring Street between Main and Paradise streets.
All submissions are posted on the Pullman Arts Commission’s Facebook page and the city of Pullman’s website at bit.ly/36k52QS.
The submissions include a statement from the artists.
The public can provide feedback through Facebook, by email to pullmanartscommission@gmail.com, or by mail to Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Avenue, Pullman, WA 99163.
The mural idea was initially proposed by a local Black Lives Matter group during a July 14 Pullman City Council meeting.
The goal of the project, according to the Arts Commission, is to express solidarity to end systemic racism and spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion within the Pullman community.
Grant dollars or donations will pay for the mural.
Moscow police to target aggressive driving
The Moscow Police Department is participating in a traffic emphasis with surrounding agencies to increase aggressive-driving enforcement from Monday through Feb. 15. The goal, according to a news release from the department, is to identify drivers who are “a danger to themselves and others based on aggressive driving patterns such as speeding, tailgating and other hazardous situations.”
The department suggests those who see aggressive driver should dial 911 or the idaho State Patrol at *(star)477 and report the driver to law enforcement.
‘Braver Angels’ documentary, discussion set for Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will present the documentary “Braver Angels: Reuniting America,” via Zoom 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The documentary and discussion is part of the league’s forum series.
Braver Angels is a national movement to bring liberals and conservatives together at the grassroots level. The Wednesday program includes a documentary film that follows a group of eight Democratic-leaning voters and seven Republican-leaning voters moving through a Braver Angels Red/Blue workshop.
The 50-minute film will be followed by a discussion facilitated by Rob Hanson, Idaho Braver Angels state coordinator and Elen Hunt, moderator.
Login information is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Scholarship opportunity available to high school seniors
The Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association will offer one or more scholarships to high school seniors in 2021. Each scholarship awarded will be no less than $1,000, according to an association press release.
The scholarship award application process is open to graduating high school seniors (or home-school equivalent) whose home address is in Whitman County and who will continues their study in an agriculture related field at a two- or four year-college, university, trade or technical school. The application deadline is April 15.
Applications are available from Whitman County high school counselors, via email request to wcca2011@gmail.com, at wcca-wa.org and at extension.wsu.edu/whitman/youth/forms. Please contact Kim Weerts at (509) 288-1042 with questions.
Moscow Farmers Market seeks talent for 2021 season
The Moscow Community Events Division is asking performers to apply for scheduled Moscow Farmers Market entertainment in Friendship Square for the 2021 season.
Interested performers are to apply via the City of Moscow website. Submitted applications do not guarantee a scheduled performance at the Moscow Farmers Market.
Scheduled performances are subject to additional safety measures as determined by city staff pending local and/or state requirements and recommendations. The Moscow Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, May through October.
For additional information, please visit: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Disability Action Center joins statewide advocacy
Disability Action Center NW, based in Moscow, is joining a statewide advocacy promotion for Fred Riggers Day at the Idaho State Capitol. This year the promotion is virtual and will last three months.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday read a Disability Awareness Day proclamation. The day was originally named for disability advocate Fred Riggers after his passing in 2016.
The disability community is advocating for rate increases for in-home care and fighting against Medicaid cuts. To help, the Consortium for Idahoans with Disabilities is offering virtual education on how to advocate with your state legislature, tips on telling your story, and raising awareness of the rights of people with disabilities.
Find information from the Consortium for Idahoans with Disabilities at https://www.facebook.com/CIDIdaho. The public can take part in the #FlatFredFriday campaign. To learn more about the effort, email dac@dacnw.org.