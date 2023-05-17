Garfield May Day celebration to be held Friday and Saturday

Garfield will have its annual May Day celebration Friday and Saturday. The celebration will start at 4 p.m. Friday with live music from Arron Kelly Rager and the Backcountry Blues Badassess, and include a beer garden, food trucks, dancing and vendors at the corner of Third and Garfield streets in Garfield.

Breakfast will start at 7 a.m. Saturday at Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 Third St., Garfield. A parade, food trucks, silent auction, bike obstacle course and more will follow. For more information visit the Community of Garfield Association Facebook page.