Garfield May Day celebration to be held Friday and Saturday
Garfield will have its annual May Day celebration Friday and Saturday. The celebration will start at 4 p.m. Friday with live music from Arron Kelly Rager and the Backcountry Blues Badassess, and include a beer garden, food trucks, dancing and vendors at the corner of Third and Garfield streets in Garfield.
Breakfast will start at 7 a.m. Saturday at Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 Third St., Garfield. A parade, food trucks, silent auction, bike obstacle course and more will follow. For more information visit the Community of Garfield Association Facebook page.
BookPeople plans author talk, book launch celebration
BookPeople of Moscow will have an author talk and launch party at 7 p.m. Friday at the LeCompte Auditorium in the 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Moscow authors Kristin Haltinner and Dilshani Sarathchandra will discuss their new book “Inside the World of Climate Change Skeptics.” Copies of the books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
Sarathchandra works in the sociology of science, knowledge and technology. She focuses on the decision-making processes in science and predictors of public attitudes towards science and technology. Haltinner researches social inequality, critical pedagogy and political sociology. She has done projects on the tea party, nativism and militia organizing.
Bike events planned in Moscow
The Moscow Pathways Commissions will have a Bike to Work Day from 7-9 a.m. Friday at the southeast corner of Sixth and Main streets. Hot coffee, refreshments and bicycle benefit tokens will be distributed to cyclists. The $2 tokens can be used for purchases at the Moscow Farmers Market.
The commission also will have a booth at the Moscow Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday near Friendship Square. Members will be available to discuss the pathway system in Moscow.
The group’s annual bike tour is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday starting at Alturas Park, 1241 Alturas Drive. The tour will go along the Paradise Pathway to Highway 95 and back to Berman Creekside Park at 382 Styner Ave. for light refreshments. All events are free and open to the public.
Three inducted into UI Alumni Hall of Fame
Three new members were inducted into the University of Idaho Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday in Moscow. The new hall of fame members are Charlotte Hill, Leah Frye and Randy Luten.
Hill graduated from UI in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in bacteriology and chemistry. She received an Excellence Award at IBM for her contributions in improving hard drive disk assemblies. She was CEO and President of Georg Fischer Signet for 15 years before her retirement. She cosponsored the Charlotte Hill and Carol Lisek Science Excellence Endowment for undergraduate students and serves on the College of Science Advisory Board.
Frye graduated UI in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and would receive a doctorate in organic chemistry at Johns Hopkins University. She was an affiliate professor in the Oregon Health and Science University and researcher at Schrodinger. She holds 20 United States patents. Frye and her husband, Daniel Frye, established the Daniel and Leah Frye Chemistry and Physics Scholarship in 2012 and she has served on the UI College of Science Advisory Board since 2019.
Luten graduated in 1983 and while at the university he played football and joined Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After graduation he served for 35 years in the military before joining the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Special Operations Section. He was a member of the advisory council for the UI Operation Education for Veteran Students and the Vandal Nation Scholarship Foundation. He joined the Alumni Association board of directors in 2011 and was named president in 2020.