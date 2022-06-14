Breakfast social to support Sojourners’ Alliance on Sunday
The Friends of Sojourners’ Alliance has a breakfast social planned from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The menu includes a potato-egg casserole with a vegetarian and meat option, muffins, bagels, fruit salad, coffee and tea.
The cost is $10 per person, with those 5 and younger eating free.
The Sojourners’ Alliance is a local nonprofit that combats homelessess through programs like transitional housing, low income apartments, permanent supportive housing and emergency shelter. Those who are seeking assistance or want to check eligibility can call (208) 310-4554.
Arts council announces three-day Palouse Artwalk
The Palouse Arts Council is sponsoring its 17th annual ArtWalk, Friday through Sunday in palouse. Artwork will be shown in local downtown businesses and the Palouse Community Center, 220 E Main St., during the three-day festival.
For details on the festival, visit bit.ly/3aSoWYh.