The goats are back in Pullman
The Phoenix Conservancy, a nonprofit based in Pullman, will remove weeds and unwanted foliage at Missouri Flat Creek with the help of goats today through Sunday.
The organization is partnering with Leshay Goat Rentals to maintain the creek area instead of using pesticides and other chemical weed killers.
Volunteers are invited to help with the project. They can meet with The Phoenix Conservancy team and may even have a chance to feed baby goats in the process.
The Phoenix Conservancy deployed nearly 70 goats in May at Pullman’s Conservation Park.
Episcopal bishop to visit St. Mark’s on Sunday
Rev. Gretchen Rehberg will be visiting St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow on Sunday in her third official visit since being elected the ninth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane in 2016.
Rehberg will be presiding over confirmation of new members and will be a guest at a reception following the 9:30 worship service at St. Mark’s, 111 S. Jefferson St. in Moscow.
The public is invited to attend and masks are required during the service. There will be an informal forum during the reception for questions from the congregation.
“How it’s Going” series to focus on climate campaigns
The Latah County Historical Society will have the second installment in their “How it’s Going, How it Started” series Thursday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center and on Zoom.
Washington State University associate professor Clif Stratton’s presentation will focus on the historical context of recent campaigns against the expansion of carbon energy while the climate is warming. The “How it’s Going, How it Started” series aims to help attendees understand how stories in the news are more complex and enduring than they may seem at first.
The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 with discussion starting at 7 p.m. For the Zoom link, register at bit.ly/3iGTQ7a. The next program in this series is scheduled for Jan. 18.
Moscow Farmers Market shifts to parking lot Saturday
The Moscow Farmers Market will be in the Jackson Street parking lot Saturday to make room for the University of Idaho Homecoming Parade. The market starts at 8 a.m. with the first hour being designated for at-risk individuals.
The homecoming parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and the UI Marching Band will make a stop at the market. The market will return to normal Oct. 16. The market runs Saturdays through the end of the month.
Title of “Everybody Reads 2021” book announced
The Everybody Reads book for 2021 is “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore,” by Matthew J. Sullivan. There will be copies available at local libraries and local bookstores with events scheduled Nov. 2-5.
Everybody Reads encourages residents across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to read and discuss the featured title in a variety of events during the week. There will be a community conversation at noon Nov. 2 with no registration required. A link to the event can be found at everybody-reads.org/. There will be another community conversation at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
Local podiatrist to speak at Women’s Wellness Series
The October presentation for the Women’s Wellness Series at Pullman Regional Hospital will feature Brad Capawana, a local podiatrist. The presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via zoom. Those interested can email noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org. The event is free.
The Women’s Wellness Series is a conversation facilitated by a health professional about topics appealing to women 30 and older. It gives participants facts and information about trends in healthcare and connects them with regional professionals.