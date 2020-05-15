Harbor Freight Tools open in Pullman
Pullman Harbor Freight tools is open on 1450 S. Grand Ave., and a grand opening celebration is scheduled for May 30.
The Pullman store is the 27th Harbor Freight Tools store in Washington and will provide about 35 jobs.
A company news release states that during the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control including social distancing.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
Colton student wins $1,000 scholarship from Realtors
Colton High School senior Jackson Meyer is the winner of the $1,000 Whitman County Association of Realtors’ annual scholarship award.
Meyer currently plans to seek a dual degree in field crop management and agricultural biotechnology.
The association considered several students throughout Whitman County for the scholarship for a student attending Washington State University.
Award criteria included a review of the student’s civic and social activities, letters of recommendation, grade-point average and a written essay of his or her educational goals and foreseeable challenges.
Annual safety fair delayed, potentially canceled for 2020
The board of directors of the Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair in Moscow announced in a news release that the fair will be postponed and may have to be canceled for 2020.
The fair occurs on the first Saturday in June every year and gives parents an opportunity to access resources to better protect their children. In accordance with Little’s guidance on social distancing, the June 6 event is canceled.
The board is working to see if an alternative date later this year can be found. If not, the fair will resume in June 2021.
If you have questions, would like to make a donation or know someone who could assist with grant funding, please contact Jon Kimberling at (208) 882-4414 or jon@kimberlinginsurance.com.
Drive-in theater airs first movie Saturday
The University of Idaho, City of Moscow and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will provide a drive-in movie theater for the next four Saturdays. The gate will open at 7 p.m., and movies start at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome. Enter on Stadium Drive.
Saturday’s movie is “Yesterday,” a 2019 romantic comedy rated PG-13.
The movies are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Early arrival is encouraged as attendance is limited to 140 vehicles. The movies will not be canceled for weather.
Attendees will be directed to park in every other space to encourage social distancing. Audio will be broadcast via radio. Running vehicles on auxiliary power is recommended. Guests must stay in their vehicles or in the beds of their trucks, unless they are using a bathroom. No smoking, vaping or alcohol is allowed.
Local bar to have online party
Etsi Bravo in Pullman will have a virtual party via Zoom at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring music from the 1990s. The club will accept donations in exchange for playing your song request.
The Zoom meeting ID will be announced the night of party on the Facebook event page, bit.ly/3cymnGP. Attendees can also stream the party live at etsibravo.tv or on twitch at twitch.tv/etsibravo.
Childrens’ fishing day canceled for 2020
The Dworshak Fisheries Complex postponed its youth fishing event scheduled for today. The event should return in spring of 2021.
Event officials indicate the 2021 event will include twice the number of stocked fish and offer crafting and food. The complex is at the confluence of the North Fork and mainstem Clearwater rivers in Ahsahka, three miles west of Orofino.
Contact the Nez Perce Tribe Fisheries program at (208) 621-3582 for more information.