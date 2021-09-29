Saturday events to benefit Lauren McCluskey Foundation
Three separate events are scheduled Saturday in Pullman to benefit the work of the Lauren McCluskey Foundation.
McCluskey, a Pullman native, was a student and athlete at the University of Utah in 2018 when she was shot and killed outside of her dorm room by a man she briefly dated despite her many attempts to warn authorities about the threat the man posed.
The foundation, created and run by her parents, Jill and Matt McCluskey of Pullman, works honors Lauren’s legacy by supporting charitable work in her name.
Dinner and auction: The foundation’s third annual dinner and auction is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. Tickets to the dinner are $40 and should be reserved by Thursday. A 5:30 silent auction will be followed by a 6 p.m. dinner and live auction at 7 p.m. To RSVP, email linda@laurenmccluskey.org or visit laurenmccluskey.org/dinner-oct-2.
Race for Campus Safety: The Lauren McCluskey Race for Campus Safety is scheduled from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Mary’s Park in Pullman. Registration is required and can be done at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3AX3PMU. Tickets start at $30 for the 5-kilometer race and $35 for the 10K. Student discounts are available. The children’s 1K race costs $10. Check the registration website for more race information and options as well as packet pickup details.
Self-defense class: The foundation, teamed with the Washington State University Association for Faculty Women, will offer a free self-defense class from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in Chinook Room 20 on the WSU campus. The class is for women 15 and older. No registration required. Participants will learn physical and mental training for the most common threats to their safety from simple grabs to strangulation scenarios.
More on the foundation can be found at laurenmccluskey.org.
Moscow accepting nominations for unity award
The city of Moscow is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Oct. 8.
Nominees must meet three requirements to be considered. They should have made significant contributions to community unity and human understanding in and around Moscow, made significant efforts on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights in Moscow, and shown an outstanding commitment to community, public service and the city of Moscow.
Nomination letters should be no longer than one page and can be sent to the Moscow Human Rights Commission c/o Karen Potter, Moscow Police Department, P.O. Box 9203, Moscow 83843 or delivered by hand. Email submissions can be sent to hrc@ci.moscow.id.us.
Name of victim in UTV crash near Deary released
The Latah County coroner late Monday released the name of the passenger in Saturday’s fatal utility terrain vehicle crash Saturday east of Deary.
The passenger, Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill, died from blunt force trauma suffered in the crash, according to documents provided by Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.
The driver in the incident, who survived but was hospitalized, was not identified by the Idaho State Patrol pending further investigation.
According to the Idaho State Police, the wreck was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Forks Road. The 2014 Polaris Ranger was occupied by two adult men, and both were ejected from the vehicle.
Neither occupant was wearing a helmet or seat belt, and alcohol was a factor, police said.