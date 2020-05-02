Local Briefs

Washington State University selects new provost
Washington State University has selected Elizabeth Chilton as its new provost and executive vice president.
Chilton is the dean of the Harpur College of Arts and Sciences at Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y. She will replace interim provost Bryan Slinker on Aug. 1. According to a WSU news release, she will be WSU’s highest ranking academic officer and oversee the university’s academic mission.
Chilton, before becoming dean at Binghamton University, spent 16 years at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, as a professor, anthropology department chairwoman and associate vice chancellor for research and engagement. She served as the associate curator for the Archaeology of Northeastern North America at Harvard’s Peabody Museum.
Slinker replaced former provost Mitzi Montoya, who reached a settlement with WSU after leaving the position in September. She claimed she received sexist performance assessments, as well as resistance from other WSU administrators.
Lightning reportedly sparks Troy fire, destroys outbuilding
Lightning reportedly caused a fire and destroyed an outbuilding Thursday morning on the 1000 block of Hill Road southeast of Troy, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said a small smokehouse with an electrical motor caught fire from lightning Wednesday night.
Troy volunteer firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Students participate in UI’s virtual engineering expo
Senior University of Idaho engineering students competing at the University of Idaho’s Engineering Design EXPO are pursuing ideas that advance renewable fuels or create better virtual cattle fencing, among other novel concepts.
The EXPO normally fills the Bruce M. Pitman Center with more than 500 K-12 students, but the virtual EXPO that opened yesterday allows UI engineering teams to present their projects online while social distancing.
Projects are still completed in conjunction with industry sponsors and other clients. Student presentations are available for public viewing at bit.ly/2Wlyq3k. Volunteer judges scored technical presentations Friday.
An extended EXPO experience open to all fifth- through 12th-grade students will take place over the next few weeks.
Idaho Humanities Council could fund local nonprofits
The Idaho Humanities Council announced that it has received funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funding is for grants to eligible Idaho humanities organizations. Applications will be accepted via IHC’s online grant management system.
The online application will be available May 15 and awards will be announced in mid-June. For more information, please contact David Pettyjohn at david@idahohumanities.org.