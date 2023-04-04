Pullman High Knowledge Bowl team places at state
The Pullman High School Knowledge Bowl team placed second in the Class 2A division of the
Knowledge Bowl State competition March 11 at Wenatchee (Wash.) High School.
Pullman High Knowledge Bowl team places at state
The Pullman High School Knowledge Bowl team placed second in the Class 2A division of the
Knowledge Bowl State competition March 11 at Wenatchee (Wash.) High School.
The Pullman team advanced to state by placing second overall in an all-class competition for northeast Washington schools at Whitworth University in Spokane. At that event, Pullman was bested only by Gonzaga Prep, a Class 4A school.
Knowledge Bowl is an academic competition which tests team knowledge in topics like math, science, history, literature, music, geography and current events.
Jazz festival art to be unveiled Wednesday
The city of Moscow and the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival will have the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. The unveiling is free and open to the public. The poster was created by Noah Kroese and the University of Idaho Jazz Choir 2 will provide music. Light refreshments will be available. For more information about the Jazz festival visit uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest.
United Way of Whitman County announces grant cycle
United Way of Whitman County will open community grant applications from April 10 to May 1 for nonprofit organizations serving Whitman County. Organizations which offer services around improving health, education or economic mobility of Whitman County youth, seniors and or families are encouraged to apply. The application can be found online at whitmanunited.org/apply-for-funds. For more information email director@whitmanunited.org or call (509) 339-4962.
Moscow Farmers Market 2023 poster design unveiled
The 2023 Moscow Farmers Market poster designer is Wendy Schmidt, whose artwork received the most votes from community members. Schmidt’s design features animated produce on the back of a truck. Copies of the poster will be available at the Farmers Market informational tent while supplies last through the season and the original will be accepted into the City of Moscow Portable Art Collection.
The opening day of the Moscow Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 and will continue every Saturday through October in Downtown Moscow on Main Street and in Friendship Square. For more information about the Moscow Farmers Market visit ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market. You can see the poster design here: ci.moscow.id.us/206/Market-Poster.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.