Genesee, Kendrick, Troy and Potlatch to run school levies
Several school districts on the Palouse have placed levy measures on the March 9 ballot.
The money from the levies will support the general operation and maintenance of school buildings. All of the levies are replacement measures that would go into effect July 1. Friday was the last day voters could preregister for the election.
Levy measures include:
Genesee School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $985,000 with an average annual cost to the taxpayer estimated at $447.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions.
Kendrick Joint School District: Two-year supplemental levy of $810,000 per year at an average annual cost to taxpayers of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Troy School District: One-year supplemental levy of $995,000 with an average annual cost to the taxpayer estimated to be $546 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Potlatch School District: One-year supplemental levy of $1.65 million at an average annual cost to the taxpayer estimated at $533.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Nelson to speak Saturday at virtual event
Idaho state Sen. David Nelson, D- Moscow, will take part Saturday in a virtual discussion about the legislative session in Boise.
Residents can access the Zoom link by signing up for the event at his website: www.davidnelsonforidaho.com/events. The event is scheduled from 1-2 p.m.
Nelson is expected to open the event with several minutes of recap of events in Boise, then open the floor for questions.
Water to be shut off in areas of Palouse
The City of Palouse Public Works department is scheduled to repair a water main in the Breeding’s Addition of the city of Palouse Tuesday. The repairs will cut off water from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to residents in the east of Highway 272, and the Fishers Addition on North River Road.
The city will send out an update to residents once the service has been restored, according to a news release from City Administrator Kyle Dixon.
League of Women Voters of Pullman event is Tuesday
The League of Women Voters of Pullman will have a brown bag event at noon Tuesday to discuss a research project focused on the the League of Women Voters of Washington.
Nicholas Lovrich and Francis Benjamin will discuss their ongoing project, “Assessing League Impacts,” and describe work related to the survey of about 2,700 members of the league scheduled to happen later this year. The goal of the survey, along with other research, is to enhance impact of the statewide group and create more effective support for local chapters.
Lovrich is a Washington State University Regents professor emeritus and Claudius O. and Mary W. Johnson distinguished professor of political science. Francis works in the psych-ology department at WSU and is a co-coordinator for Pullman 2040.
The Zoom link for the event can be can be found at lwvpullman.org.
Two library trivia nights planned
The Whitman County Library will have a live virtual trivia night Thursday via the library’s Facebook Page.
The event is geared toward adults and starts at 5:30 p.m. Topics covered will be history, science and just-for-fun questions, as well as some romantic facts.
Teens and tweens across the area are invited to a movie trivia night at 6 p.m. next Saturday via Zoom with librarian Tia Langston. For the Zoom invite and access code, call Langston at (509) 657-3429
Foley Institute series starts this week
The Foley Institute at Washington State University will begin a four-part series of lectures Tuesday with a presentation by Columbia University professor emeritus Eric Foner titled “America’s constitutional crisis in historical context.”
Foner’s presentation will take place at noon Tuesday and will be live on the Foley Institute’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
The series will continue the following three Thursdays. A list of speakers and topics can be found at foley.wsu.edu/.