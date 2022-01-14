Spokane residents arrested after Colfax theft
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two 43-year-old Spokane residents after allegedly finding $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise in their vehicle Wednesday evening in Colfax.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies were notified of a possible theft in progress at Rosauers in Colfax. Employees informed them that two people came into the store, loaded their personal bags with groceries and left without paying for the items.
Deputies stopped a vehicle based on a description and saw what appeared to be new merchandise located in the backseat of the vehicle.
After confirming with Rosauers employees that the two suspects, Jesse Aldrich and Sommer Callahan, were the two involved in the theft, they were granted a search warrant for the vehicle.
They allegedly found $5,000 of stolen merchandise, a loaded .45 handgun and other items from the Rosauers theft.
Aldrich and Callahan both have prior criminal records for similar incidents. They were booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of retail theft, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license.
Farmer’s Market poster submissions open
The city of Moscow is accepting artwork submission for the 2022 Farmers Market poster. The selected poster design should portray one or more of the following themes: a scene at the Moscow Farmers Market, the culture of the market or a collection of products available at the market.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 23 via the city’s submittable page at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. Emailed or mailed submissions will not be accepted.
Any artist in a 200 air-mile radius is allowed to enter. Students at the University of Idaho, New Saint Andrews College, Washington State University and Lewis Clark-State College are exempt from the location restriction. The artwork can be in any two dimensional medium such as painting, drawing, mixed media, photography or others. For additional information visit ci.moscow.id.us/206/Market-Poster.
UI accreditation review requests comment
The University of Idaho is undergoing its seven-year accreditation review and is asking for third party comments about the university now through March 25. The comments will be reviewed by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities as part of the accreditation process.
The accreditation review is done in full every seven years and assesses whether or not an institution is meeting its mission and the commission’s expectations for compliance.
Feedback on the university and its adherence to meeting its goals and mission should be sent to: Attn: Third Party Comment, 8060 165th Ave. NE, Suite 200 Redmond, WA 98052, or submitted online at tfaforms.com/4687033.
Moscow seeks sumbissions for vinyl wraps
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have opened the submission period for designs to be used as vinyl wraps on signal boxes. Submissions are welcome until Feb. 28.
There will be five locations for new or replacement wraps: Styner Avenue and U.S. Highway 95; Mountain View Road and Highway 8; Jackson Street and College Street; Sixth Street and the alley between Jackson and Main Street; and Jackson and A Street.
The prints must be scaled to fit the box they are submitted for. The selected pieces will be displayed for as many as five years and the artist will receive an honorarium of $600. The submissions are open to artists 18 and older who live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin or Whitman counties, as well as Nez Perce or Coeur d’Alene tribal members. For more information visit bit.ly/3nHvxsr.
Latah County Shriners to have fundraiser dinner
The Latah County Shrine Club and Calam Shriners have scheduled a fundraising dinner and auction with doors opening at 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St. in Moscow. There will be dinner at 6 p.m. and a “dollar style” auction afterwards.
Dinner will be crab or ham with several side dishes and a dessert. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased from a local Shriner or at the Latah County Fairgrounds Office and must be purchased in advance.
All proceeds will go to the Calam Temple to help with operational and programming expenses. To learn more about the Calam Shriners visit calamshriners.com.