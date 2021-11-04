SEL hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will have two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 from 3-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the SEL Event Center in Pullman.
The clinics are offered in collaboration with Whitman County Public Health, Pullman Regional Hospital, Palouse Pediatrics, Palouse Medical and Sid’s Pharmacy and are by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, visit selhealthclinic.com. Second dose booster shots will be automatically scheduled for Nov. 29-30 as part of the initial registration process.
Because of the specific pediatric dosage and anticipated number of appointments, these clinics are only open to the residents of Whitman County between the ages of 5 and 11. For questions about vaccinations or boosters for ages 12 and older, visit the Whitman County Public Health Department website.
Moscow Food Bank receives grant from Idaho Food Bank Fund
The Moscow Food Bank received a grant for $1,107 to be used towards operating the program, purchasing food and providing educational resources. Other recipients include the Salvation Army in Lewiston, which received $5,000, and the J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank, which received $2,7000.
The Idaho Food Bank distributed awards to 36 organizations across the state, nine of which were focused on North Idaho. Funds were gathered from donations from Idaho taxpayers who donated to the fund. Grants given out across the state totalled $133,500.
UI Veterans Appreciation Dinner reservations available
The University of Idaho will have its Veterans Appreciation Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 609 Deakin Ave., in Moscow. Face coverings are required for dinner and free parking is available in Lot 29, next to the center.
Reservations are required and can be reserved by calling (208) 885-4152 or going online at 2021veteransdinner.eventbrite.com. The keynote speaker is Retired Sgt. Maj. William B. Hartly, who served 31 years in the United States Marine Corps. More information can be found at uidaho.edu/veterans.