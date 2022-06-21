Author to read from book Saturday in Moscow
Annette Bay Pimentel of Moscow will read from and sign her new book, “Before Music: Where Instruments Come From” at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. The appearance is hosted by BookPeople of Moscow.
The event is family friendly and will have an interactive instrument making activity. Pimentel is the author of “All the Way to the Top,” “Girl Running,” and “Mountain Chef,” which won the Carter G. Woodson Award. For more information visit bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
Appy Festival to feature music, horse rides
The Appy Festival returns to the Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center from 3-6 p.m. Thursday. The museum is at 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. The festival is free and family friendly. There will be live music, vendors and a food truck. Horse rides are available courtesy the Chief Joseph Foundation.
The Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The museum is free with a suggested donation of $3 for adults, $1 per child or $5 per family. For more call (208) 882-5578 or visit appaloosamuseum.com.
Extreme science event set for Colfax Library
Extreme Science with Radical Rick will be at the Colfax Library 4:30 p.m. June 28. The Colfax Library is at 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. The show is 45 minutes long and has entertainment for the whole family.
The Extreme Science show airs on KHQ Channel 6 News each week and explores different science topics. The show is sponsored by the Friends of Whitman County. For more information about the program or other events call (509) 397-4366 or visit whitcolib.org.