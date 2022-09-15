Borah Symposium to feature former president of Peru

The University of Idaho 75th Borah Symposium will include the former president of Peru, an American three-star general and a former United Nation’s human rights leader. The symposium is scheduled for Sept. 22, 27 and 28 in Moscow. The theme of the symposium is the protection of human rights.

The first event is a panel discussion of “coercive labor in Nazi Germany and the Pacific Northwest” and starts at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow or via Zoom.

