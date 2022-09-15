Borah Symposium to feature former president of Peru
The University of Idaho 75th Borah Symposium will include the former president of Peru, an American three-star general and a former United Nation’s human rights leader. The symposium is scheduled for Sept. 22, 27 and 28 in Moscow. The theme of the symposium is the protection of human rights.
The first event is a panel discussion of “coercive labor in Nazi Germany and the Pacific Northwest” and starts at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow or via Zoom.
The keynote address is from former Peru President Francisco Rafael Sagasti at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 in the International Ballroom of the Pitman Center. For a complete list of speakers and for Zoom links, visit uidaho.edu/borah.
Pullman church donates to local nonprofits
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman has donated more than $2,000 to three social services agencies on the Palouse.
The money was raised by the church’s justice and witness team and the congregation as a whole during the past three months.
Donations included more than $500 to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, more than $600 to Community Action Center Emergency Housing Fund and more than $1,000 to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho.
State parks and recreation commission meeting in Pullman
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will have a regular meeting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. The meeting will be live streamed at bit.ly/3LdxQOa. The commission will discuss the 2023 budget request and agency staff updates and reports.
Registration is required to provide public comment. To register, email commission@parks.wa.gov with the name you will log into the meeting with, contact phone number and the agenda items you will speak on by 5 p.m. Friday. Instructions will be emailed by noon Monday.
The commission will tour Steptoe Battlefield State Park and the Rosalia portion of the Palouse to Cascades trail beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The tours are open to the public. Attendees must provide their own transportation.
Candidates to convene for pizza, discussion Sept. 25
The Latah County Democrats will have pizza and conversation with candidates starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Deary Community Center, next to City Hall located at 401 Line St., Deary. The event is free and the public is invited.
Candidates include: David Nelson for state senator, Trish Carter-Goodheart for state representative, Tim Gresback for state representative, Alexa Kim for Latah County clerk, BJ Swanson for Latah County treasurer, Tom Lamar for Latah County commissioner, Dist. 2, and John Bohman for Latah County commissioner, Dist. 3. For more information, visit latahdems.org.