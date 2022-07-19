Exercise classes return to the Bishop Place
After a two-year hiatus, Stay Active and Independent for Life exercise classes will return to Bishop Place Senior Living at 815 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Classes start at 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Class size is limited to 15 people.
The hourlong class will cover aerobics, balance, stretching, twisting and weight shifting. It is taught by a personal trainer from Performance Physical Therapy. Cost is $2 per class and classes are focused on those 65 and older. Registration for classes may be done online at proformancephysicaltherapy.punchpass.com or by visiting Bishop Place.
Scholarship for nursing students made permanent
The Breast Cancer Support Group of the Palouse has announced it will award a $1,500 annual scholarship to a student at the Washington State University College of Nursing in Spokane.
The scholarship, named for Roberta McFadden, was established in 2006 on a temporary basis but has now been made permanent with proceeds donated from the Roberta McFadden Memorial Endowment.
The endowment, initiated by Dr. Bruce McFadden and friends, represents a joint effort of Pullman Regional Hospital, WSU and the city of Pullman.
Roberta McFadden, with Darlene Ames, helped organize the Breast Cancer Support Group of the Palouse in 1991. The group’s goal is to offer a friendly environment for those newly diagnosed and those in recovery and survival stages of breast cancer.
Scholarship requirements, established by the WSU College of Nursing, are outlined at the following shortened web link: bit.ly/3OKAaNE.
For more information about the Breast Cancer Support Group of the Palouse and its offerings, contact Jo Mark at (509) 330-6892 or Brigitta Ingemanson at (509) 332-3002.
Repair cafe on tap for Moscow
The Moscow Public Library has a repair cafe schedule from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center at 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The repair cafe is free and volunteer experts will be available to help make repairs. There is no guarantee all items can be repaired.
Items suited for the event are books, bicycles, clothing, textiles, jewelry and small appliances. A knife sharpening and gluing station will be available for attendees. Masks are optional and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact repair cafe coordinator Jackie Carter at (208) 882-3925.
Whitman County Library celebrates Colfax 150
The Whitman County Library has a week of events planned to celebrate Colfax 150. Events include storytime in the park, trivia night, a magic show and guided historical volkswalk. Storytime at Eells Park starts at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Eells Park, 400 N. West St., Colfax. Storytime is most appropriate for children ages birth to 5.
This week, the Libey Gallery will have exhibits from local photographer Tom Mohr and the private collection of Tom Kammerzell. The gallery is at the Colfax Library at 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Adults are invited to a trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Center at the Colfax Library. Snacks and soda will be provided. For more information, contact sarah@whitcolib.org.
On Saturday, Cecil’s Magic will perform at 1 p.m. at the Spring Street Mainstage. The library will host a guided historical volkswalk starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Business Manager Shirley Cornelius will host and each participant receives a historic brochure and collectable sticker. Lunch will be available for purchase after the walk.