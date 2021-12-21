Colfax woman arrested after alleged Sunday stabbing
The Colfax Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Colfax woman after she allegedly stabbed a man Sunday evening at a Colfax residence.
Laura Herrington was booked into Whitman County Jail for suspicion of second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a witness told police that Herrington allegedly stabbed Charlie Zimmerman at a South Main Street apartment.
The police officer who responded saw blood on Zimmerman’s side and a bleeding cut on his back. He was transported to Whitman Hospital for treatment.
City of Moscow offices will be closed Thursday, Friday
Nonessential offices for the city of Moscow will be closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Dec. 27 for regular business hours. All emergency police and fire services will continue as usual during that time.
The Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center will be open until 6 p.m. on Friday, closed on Saturday and open again from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information call the city at (208) 883-7080.
Idaho Transportation Department issues reminder on plow safety
The Idaho Transportation Department issued a reminder to motorists about plow safety following six incidents involving drivers and plows in the past two weeks.
Drivers should never pass plow trucks on the right, because most trucks used by the Idaho Transportation Department have two plows, one on the front and another which extends to the right side, often called a wing plow.
There are lights to alert drivers to the presence of a wing plow but they can be obscured during storms or from snow. According to the news release from ITD, if a plow is involved in an accident, it must be checked for any damage before it can be returned to service, which causes resources to become thin and could negatively affect driving conditions.
One recent incident, on Dec. 14, occured on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow. The plow was forced off the road to avoid hitting a vehicle that had lost control and was in the opposing lane. No injuries were reported.
The most recent incident happened on Interstate 90 near Osburn, when a vehicle attempted to pass on the right and collided with the wing plow and forced the plow off the road. For more information or other winter driving tips visits itd.idaho.gov/travel.
“Paper” arts show makes call for artists submissions
Heart of the Arts, Inc., manager of the 1912 Center in Moscow, is accepting submissions for its next hallway gallery show, “Paper.” The show will comprise new and original work from community members based on the theme of paper
All sizes and varieties of media are welcome and artists of any age are encouraged to participate. All works for the hallway gallery must have a relief of less than 3 inches and sculptures are welcome as long as they can fit in the 8-inch deep display cases.
Artists submissions will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the 1912 Center management office inside on the building’s first floor. The 1912 Center is at 412 E. Third St. in Moscow.
Artists are allowed one submission, finished and ready to hang. The piece should be framed if appropriate. There will be a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 4 for voting and awards. For more information visit the 1912 Center on Facebook, visit the website or call Heart of the Arts Inc. at (208) 669-2249.