Gritman – Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE closed Saturday and Sunday
The Gritman – Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE will close at 4 p.m. Friday and remain closed Saturday and Sunday for a software upgrade for electronic medical records at the clinic.
It will return to normal hours at 8 a.m. Monday and is located at 2500 W. A St., in Moscow. QuickCARE hours are available and up-to-date at gritman.org/quickcare. For medical emergencies, call 911 or visit the Gritman Medical Center Emergency Department.
Special screening of ‘Bitterbrush’ film at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre next Thursday
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre has filmmaker Emelie Mahdavian visiting Moscow for a special screening of her film “Bitterbrush” at 7 p.m. next Thursday at the Kenworthy, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. The live conversation starts at 8:40 p.m. and those who attended previous showings can attend the question-and-answer session for free.
“Bitterbrush” will show a seldom-seen depiction of eastern Idaho’s open territory and Mahdavian will discuss the film and her process at the special screening. “Bitterbrush” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit kenworthy.org/events-calendar/bitterbrush.
Summer matinees and Saturday cartoons return to the Kenworthy
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will bring back Saturday Cartoons and Summer Family Matinees for the summer. Saturday Cartoons will be shown for free from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Moscow Farmers Market at 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Attendees are welcome to come and go at any time during the cartoons.
The Saturday Cartoons are from the Kenworthy’s Golden Age collection. The Summer Family Matinees start at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through Aug. 3. General admission is $3 for all ages. Films are to be announced.