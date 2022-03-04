Seegmiller running for Idaho State Senate
Gritman Medical Center nurse practitioner Jen Seegmiller filed her candidacy for the Idaho State Senate District 6 seat as a Republican.
The new legislative District 6 includes Latah, Lewis, and most of Nez Perce counties. A news release from Seekmiller describes her as a conservative family nurse practitioner, educator and mother of six.
Registration open for symposium at Pullman church
The 40th Roger Williams Symposium is March 26-28 and the keynote address will be given by Diana Butler Bass, an author, syndicated columnist and advocate for progressive christianity. Butler Bass will discuss “Freeing Jesus in Our Lives and in the Public Square,” at 7 p.m. March 26 at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE. Campus St., in Pullman.
The event will be both in person and via Zoom. To register for the symposium and for more information visitinterfaith-house.com or pullmanucc.org. The event is sponsored by The Common Ministry at Washington State University and the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Service and Public Policy.
Kenworthy ending mask requirement
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre no longer requires masks and social distancing at its downtown Moscow venue.
The previous limits on capacity will no longer apply to regular films or Kenworthy-sponsored events. Patrons and staff are welcome to continue using masks or other preventive measures according to individual needs.