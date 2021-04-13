Moscow Hemp Fest canceled
Moscow Hemp Fest is canceled for the second year in a row because of COVID-19, according to a news release from event organizer Arlene Falcon.
While there will be no vendors and music at East City Park, people will collect signatures for the most recent medical marijuana petition in Idaho.
Serra Frank will represent Legalize Idaho, which is part of the Idaho Citizens Coalition sponsoring the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act (idahocann.co). The signature gathering event will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at East City Park, weather permitting.
For more information or petitions, contact Falcon at Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., Moscow, or tyedye@moscow.com.
Children at risk are focus of league panel Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will present a panel discussion, “The Idaho Resilience Project — Shaping Healthy and Resilient Communities” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Speakers include Jean Fitzgerald-Mutchie, a community health manager for St. Luke’s Health System, Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund, and Shannon McGuire, chief empowerment officer of Spark!
The trio will discuss recent advances to address adverse childhood experiences in Idaho. These adverse experiences can include such things as verbal, physical or sexual abuse, witnessing domestic violence, drug or alcohol abuse in the home, or having a parent in jail or prison.
The panelists will also speak about how numerous partners have joined together to form the Idaho Resilience Project, which works to promote healthy and resilient communities in Idaho.
Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Doctor to discuss women’s health, robotic-assisted surgery
Dr. Nancy Panko, general surgeon with Palouse Surgeons, will give a presentation on the topics of women’s health and da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery at 6 p.m. Thursday via zoom.
The presentation is hosted by the Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild and is free and open to the public. RSVP to receive zoom instructions at pullmanregional.org/wlg.
‘Backyard Forests’ workshop scheduled Saturday
A three-hour workshop, “Backyard Forests,” is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday via Zoom.
The workshop will help homeowners apply basic concepts of forest ecology to keep their trees healthy. Participants will learn about: tree species native to northern Idaho; how forests grow and change over time; common forest insects and diseases; methods to improve forest tree health and reduce potential insect, disease and fire problems; and ways to enhance forest wildlife habitat.
There is no fee for the session, which is co-sponsored by University of Idaho Extension and the Idaho Department of Lands. Pre-registration is required at www.uidaho.edu/BackyardForests. Once registered, a Zoom link and other information will be sent to participants.
Please contact Audra Cochran (208) 885-7718 or audrac@uidaho.edu with questions.
Prichard exhibit to continue through May 23
The Prichard Art Gallery in downtown Moscow will feature work from University of Idaho master of fine arts candidates in the exhibit, “Intervention,” through May 23.
The exhibit includes work from two graduating master’s students — Katrina Fekkes and Kelsey Grafton — from the College of Art and Architecture.
The Prichard Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Prichard is an outreach facility of the College of Art and Architecture and is at 414 S. Main St. on the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Moscow. Admission is free. Additional information about the exhibit is available at prichardart.org.
Disability Action Center accepting artist applications for Moscow Artwalk
Disability Action Center NW in Moscow is accepting applications from artists with disabilities for this year’s Moscow Artwalk.
The nonprofit is planning to display “Artist Trading Cards” at its office at 505 N. Main St. in Moscow and online. A reception and judging of the cards will be during Moscow’s Artwalk from 4-8 p.m. June 17.
The cards should be 2.5-inches by 3.5 inches and were first created in 1997 by M. Vanci Stirnemann, a Swiss artist, who created 1,200 cards and traded them on the last day of his exhibit. Today there are artist trading card swaps in almost every major city around the world.
Following the Artwalk event, the local cards will be traded and new cards from different artists will be sent to participants via mail. For more information, application and ideas, DAC has created a webpage: dacnw.org/life-enrichment/atcs-for-all-abilities/.