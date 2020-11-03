Gun allegedly brandished in road rage incident near Troy
A 45-year-old Moscow woman allegedly brandished a handgun out of concern for her safety during a road rage incident Sunday afternoon on State Highway 8 about 3 miles east of Troy, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of a pickup truck stopped in the road and the 45-year-old driver of a different pickup honked at the stopped vehicle. At least one occupant in both vehicles allegedly made offensive hand gestures.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of the stopped vehicle then pulled over and the 45-year-old woman drove around it. The driver then allegedly followed the woman, so the woman pulled over to let the driver pass, a confrontation ensued and the woman reportedly brandished a firearm.
The sheriff’s office contacted occupants in both vehicles and is investigating.
Latah DMV moves to appointment only
The Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles office is available by appointment only until further notice.
The new appointment-only process was launched Monday because of continued issues with the rollout of the Idaho Transportation Department’s new GEM Vehicle System.
Glitches in the system are causing increased transaction times and long waits at DMV offices across the state. The appointment model will remain in effect until issues with the system have been resolved. This move should alleviate people standing outside for long periods of time waiting for entry into the building, according to a press release from the Latah County Assessor’s office this morning.
The public is urged to use online services and mail in registration renewals in order to keep the volume of people at the office to a minimum. Only those necessary to be present for their transaction may enter the office, and masks are required.
Residents should call (208) 883-7211 to schedule an appointment. Additionally, the Idaho Transportation Department has extended expiring vehicle registrations and drivers licenses through January 2021.
Moscow Library curbside pickup location has changed
Beginning Tuesday, the Moscow Public Library curbside pickup location will be at the corner of Jefferson and Second streets. Patrons are asked to ring the bell at the blue door to pick up items at their scheduled appointment time.
Pickup appointments can be scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and from 4-6 p.m. Thursdays. To schedule a pickup, call (208) 874-7476.
For more information, contact Lisa Egan at lisae@latahlibrary.org.
UI School of Music to have free virtual concert Wednesday
The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music will have a free Zoom performance featuring euphonium musician Demondrae Thurman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thurman teaches euphonium at Indiana University and at Samford University in Alabama.
The event is free. The Zoom link to register is bit.ly/2HPqrbT.
Pullman LWV to have COVID-19 panel discussion Thursday
The Pullman League of Women Voters will hold a panel discussion regarding the COVID-19 pandemic from 7-9 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Pullman Regional Hospital, which has been reviewing the community response to the pandemic, will update the public on ways to stay safe. Topics will include testing, hospital bed capacity, regional partnering and safety measures taken inside the hospital.
Participants will include Scott Adams, PRH CEO, Jeannie Eylar, PRH chiref nursing officer and Gerald Early, PRH chief medical and information officer.
For access to the Zoom link to join the meeting, visit the Pullman LWV website at lwvpuman.org.
Palouse shopping blitz event this week
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce will have a downtown shopping blitz event Thursday through Saturday.
Those who visit any participating local businesses in Palouse during the event will be entered in a drawing for 12 gift certificates which can be used at any participating businesses.
Participating businesses include Grammy G’s Quilt Shop, Swale, Needful Things, Open Eye Consignment, Linda’s Whimseys, Palouse Caboose, The Congress, The Bank Left Gallery, Palouse Family Foods and Effie’s Beauty Shoppe.
The gift certificate drawing will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
New Dahmen Barn art exhibit to open Thursday
Beginning Thursday, the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will host an exhibit of watercolor paintings by 13 members from the Palouse Watercolor Socius..The exhibit will continue through Nov. 29.
The Dahmen Barn is located at 419 N Parkway in Uniontown, Wash. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Those ages 60 and older can also call (509) 229-3414 to set up an appointment for a private viewing of the exhibit.