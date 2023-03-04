Latah Recovery Center raises $30,000
The Latah Recovery Center received $30,000 in donations during a fundraising effort Wednesday.
The nonprofit held a fundraising breakfast and dessert Wednesday at Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow that attracted a large crowd of community members. It has also raised another $30,000 since Jan. 1 in mail-in donations and other gifts.
The annual fundraising breakfast and dinner is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Latah Recovery Center and supports the staff of recovery coaches and case managers.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department earns award
The University of Idaho Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life named the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department the 2022 Community Partner of the Year at its banquet March 1. The award was accepted for all volunteer and career staff of the fire department.
WSO road race registration closes March 11
Registration for Washington State University annual Canine Canter 5K closes March 11 and can be done online at bit.ly/3ZzxFTq. Registration costs $25 and includes a T-shirt when completed before race day. Check-in for the race starts at 8 a.m. April 1 at McGee Park in Pullman.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and the best dog and runner costume combo. All proceeds will benefit the Whitman County Humane Society. Canine pets are encouraged to participate but not required. Up-to-date vaccination records can be sent to royalcanincanter@gmail.com.
UI lab seeks participants for diabetes study
The University of Idaho Exercise and Physiology Laboratory is asking for people age 18 and older with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes to participate in a two-day study on how diet, physical activity and gut health affects diabetic nerve damage. The study will continue through May.
Participants will receive a $45 gift card after completing both visits.
The first visit will be about an hour and the second visit will be within a week of the first. There will be a survey on dietary history and physical activity levels, finger stick blood test and a stool sample. For more information email exphys@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-2007.