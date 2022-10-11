Local Briefs

Sleep medicine physician joins Gritman staff
Dr. Preetha Rosen has joined Gritman Sleep Clinic in Moscow and will treat conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, shift work problems, restless leg syndrome, sleepwalking, dream enactment behaviors and delayed sleep phase. Rosen is qualified for counseling sessions for cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.
Rosen came to Gritman earlier in October after practicing in both Washington and Oregon. The Gritman Sleep Clinic is located inside the Moscow Family Medicine Downtown clinic located at 623 S. Main St., Moscow. Patients can be referred to the sleep clinic by their primary care provider or make an appointment. More information is available at gritman.or/sleep.
Author in Pullman to talk about book, apple research
Local historian Amanda Van Lanen will give a talk on her new book, “The Washington Apple: Orchards and the Development of Industrial Agriculture,” from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the Freight Room of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Seats are limited and to reserve a seat email pullmandepot.events@gmail.com.
Van Lanen will discuss the records collected from the Northern Pacific and Great Northern railroads which she used to examine the history of the apple industry. Van Lanen is a professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College and specializes in agricultural history.
Moscow Day School collecting winter gear for swap
The Moscow Day School is collecting gently used children’s winter gear for a community exchange during the first Moscow Winter Market of the season, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The school is collecting new or clean, gently used items like coats, hats, gloves, snow pants and boots in advance of the swap. There will be donation boxes at the Moscow Day School, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and the 1912 Center during the month of October. The exchange is free and open to all community members.
Farm festival and trail grand opening Oct. 15
Virgil Phillips Farm Park will have a fall festival and grand opening of a new beginning mountain biking and hiking trail from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the farm, about 5 miles north of Moscow on U.S. Highway 95. There will be cider pressing, wagon rides, face painting, music and more at the festival.
Pop up exhibit set for Genesee art gallery
The Little Pink House Gallery, located at 157 North Elm St., Genesee, will have an xhibit titled “#paintpaint” on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. The gallery will have works from Ellen Vieth, owner and curator, as well as Jean Arnold, David Herbold and ceramicists Ann Christensen, Casey Doyle, Jill Birshback and Marilyn Lysohir.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will have private appointments the following week. For more information on gallery exhibits and coming events follow visit littlepinkhousegallery.com or follow Little Pink House Gallery on Facebook.