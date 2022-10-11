Local Briefs

Rosen

Sleep medicine physician joins Gritman staff

Dr. Preetha Rosen has joined Gritman Sleep Clinic in Moscow and will treat conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, shift work problems, restless leg syndrome, sleepwalking, dream enactment behaviors and delayed sleep phase. Rosen is qualified for counseling sessions for cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.

Rosen came to Gritman earlier in October after practicing in both Washington and Oregon. The Gritman Sleep Clinic is located inside the Moscow Family Medicine Downtown clinic located at 623 S. Main St., Moscow. Patients can be referred to the sleep clinic by their primary care provider or make an appointment. More information is available at gritman.or/sleep.

Tags

Recommended for you