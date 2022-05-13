Crumbl Cookie opens today in Moscow
The grand opening of the Crumbl Cookie is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon today at 954 W. Pullman Road, in Moscow. The store will have a variety of cookie flavors to choose from each week. Nathan Fielding, the owner said the menu will change each week, and it will be updated on the Crumbl website each Sunday.
Crumbl Cookie is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sundays. They offer in store, curbside and delivery.
Fielding said they are ready for opening day and look forward to bringing the cookies to Moscow. The menu can be found online at crumblcookies.com/idmoscow.
Moscow chamber announces May luncheon
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center has scheduled the May luncheon for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, in Moscow. The deadline to make a reservation is 4 p.m. today and can be made by phone at (208) 882-1800 or by email at staff@moscowchamber.com. Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers.
The luncheon will have a legislative recap with Dist. 5 and Dist. 6 legislators Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, Rep. Brandon Mitchell, Rep. Lor McCann and Sen. Robert Blair. Sen. David Nelson has a prior commitment and will not be able to attend. For more information visit moscowchamber.com.
Construction on Pullman roundabout begins Monday
Construction work on a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 27 and Albion Drive will begin Monday and continue through the middle of July.
As the roundabout is being constructed, traffic will be reduced to one gravel lane and controlled by temporary signals and flaggers. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and minimize trips through the work area.
This project complements the simultaneous construction of a 200-unit student cottage-style housing complex near the intersection by Aspen Heights Development.
Outdoor Learning Center comes to Colfax Library next week
The West Valley Outdoor Learning Center is visiting the Colfax Library from 3:30-4:15 p.m. Thursday to present its Hoot program, which examines different roles raptors can play as ecological indicators.
The program, best suited for children age 6 and older, is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Whitman County Library. Attendees will be given the opportunity to see a live owl up close. For more information call the Whitman County Library at (887) 733-3375 or visit online at whitcolib.org. The Colfax Library is at 102 S. Main St., in Colfax.
Moscow Pathways Commission has bike month celebrations planned
The Moscow Pathways Commission has three events on May 20 and 21 to celebrate Bike Month.
Bike to Work is scheduled from 7-9 a.m. May 20 at the southeast corner of Sixth and Main streets in Moscow. The commission will have coffee from One World Cafe and refreshments from the Moscow Food Co-op. It will also have bicycle benefit tokens worth $2 for all cyclists. Cyclists with a bicycle benefits sticker on their helmet can receive an additional token.
At the Moscow Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon May 21, the commission will have an informational booth near Friendship Square to discuss the pathways in Moscow. The Annual Bike Tour is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. after the Farmers Market and will begin at the Ghormley Park shelter, 504 Home St.
Commission members will lead the tour to the Idaho state line and back along the Paradise Pathway. Light refreshments will be served after the tour. For more information, contact David Schott, Moscow parks and facilities manager at dschott@ci.mosocw.id.us or by phone at (208) 883-7098.