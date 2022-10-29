‘The State of Our Economy” is focus of LWV discussion
The League of Women Voters of Pullman will have a panel to discuss the state of local, state and national economies at noon Thursday via Zoom. The link can be found online at lwvpullman.org under the tab “Join Us for Our Events.”
The panel will include Phil Watson, a professor of applied economics at the University of Idaho. He has conducted research on regional economic development and economic policy. Also on hand will be Timothy Nadreau, an assistant research professor at Washington State University’s IMPACT Center. He is the managing editor of Washington Agribusiness: Status and Outlook and consults on regional economic development issues.
Colton Library reopens after improvements
Whitman County Rural Library District announced the Colton Library branch reopened Thursday after improvements were made to the facility. The library improvements include new carpet and paint funded by a METER Foundation grant. Previous improvements included lighting, wiring and HVAC upgrades. The Colton Library is open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Career exploration course set for Nov. 6
Palouse Pathways has a Career Exploration Course from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The course will help students to find a career which fits their skills, strengths and interests. Registration is required and limited to 20 students. Registration can be done online at palousepathways.org/events/career-ex.
The course will be based on YouScience, a tool which assesses students’ aptitudes and allows students to explore career and college options. Students will have access to YouScience after the event and can revisit possible careers after the course as well. Palouse Pathways will also have mentors available for students to provide one-on-one follow up sessions to explore their options.