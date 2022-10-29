‘The State of Our Economy” is focus of LWV discussion

The League of Women Voters of Pullman will have a panel to discuss the state of local, state and national economies at noon Thursday via Zoom. The link can be found online at lwvpullman.org under the tab “Join Us for Our Events.”

The panel will include Phil Watson, a professor of applied economics at the University of Idaho. He has conducted research on regional economic development and economic policy. Also on hand will be Timothy Nadreau, an assistant research professor at Washington State University’s IMPACT Center. He is the managing editor of Washington Agribusiness: Status and Outlook and consults on regional economic development issues.

