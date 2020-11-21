City of Moscow warns about rental scam
The Moscow Police Department in the past three weeks has received three reports of fraudulent Craigslist ads advertising properties for sale or rent, according to a public message on the official city of Moscow Facebook page. Victims have reported being scammed out of approximately $2,000, the announcement indicated.
The ads reportedly are being copied from legitimate real estate websites in order to entice prospective buyers or renters.
The scammer may seem legitimate by providing a copy of their driver’s license or an application for the property. The driver’s license most likely is stolen or fake, and the scammer is using an application to convince potential victims of their legitimacy and obtain personal information. The scammer will ultimately ask that a deposit or down payment be paid via an unsecure or unprotected internet method such as Zelle, Western Union or Google Pay.
The Moscow Police Department would like to remind residents to be vigilant and look for red flags.
“Do not send social security numbers, bank account information or money to unknown individuals over the internet,” the department advised.
If you believe you have been a victim of a scam please contact the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-2677.
Latah County DMV shifts to appointment-only service
Starting Monday, the Latah County Driver’s License office in Moscow will be moving to appointments only. This move is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region and Idaho’s move back to Stage 2 of its rebound plan.
The DMV will be launching a web-based appointment and wait system to assist in people scheduling appointments. Appointments may also be scheduled via telephone.
The appointment system web link will be available at https://www.latah.id.us/driver_licensing/, and the DMV’s phone number is (208) 883-7211.
During this transition, DMV employees will attempt to help walk-in customers if there are spaces available. Fingerprinting services also are temporarily suspended at this location.
City of Moscow will continue to provide remote services
Because of the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services by phone, email or by appointment, continuing the suspension of in-person service through Nov. 25, according to a press release.
Except for emergency services, all city offices also will be closed on Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
UI ROTC unit will collect Toys for Tots donations this weekend
Students from the University of Idaho’s Naval ROTC unit will be collecting donations for the Toys for Tots program in front of Moscow’s Walmart this weekend. The students will be present from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in front of the store or just inside the entrance.
Both toy and monetary donations will be accepted.
Approximately 20 Battalion members have volunteered over the past two weekends, and this will be their last weekend collecting donations.
Antique fire truck on display in Moscow
Moscow’s first motorized fire engine is on display in the Palouse Mall as part of a special holiday exhibition, according to a City of Moscow press release. The fire engine, “Old #7,” is a 1921 American LaFrance engine that was commissioned by Fire Chief Carl Smith on Jun. 1, 1922. It will be on display at the Palouse Mall located in the main foyer area along with the mall Christmas tree display near Ross Dress For Less.
The display was made possible by a collaboration between the city, the Moscow Fire Department, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and the Palouse Mall.
Volunteers and staff will be present with the engine throughout the holiday season.