Moscow churches will continue summer food program
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the United Universalist Church of the Palouse have partnered to provide bags of food to children from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17 at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St., in Moscow. The food distribution will continue every Friday through Aug. 26. According to the news release, the program is meant to supplement the Moscow School District’s free weekday lunch program.
The bags contain two days worth of child-friendly meals and snacks and will have fresh fruit and beverages. There is no limit of children per household who can participate. The program started in 2014 and the United Universalist Church of the Palouse joined in 2015. In 2021, the program gave out an average 142 bags each week.
Those interested in volunteering or making a donation can contact St. Mark’s at (208) 882-2022 or the United Universalist Church of the Palouse at (208) 882-4328.
Moscow church opens registration for vacation Bible school
Moscow First Presbyterian Church in Moscow has opened registration to children in grades kindergarten through 5th grade to its summer vacation Bible school, scheduled for June 20-24 on the church lawn at 405 South Van Buren St., in Moscow.
The theme is “Passport to Peace” and will explore five Bible stories. Children will learn some personal peacemaking strategies and participate in singing, crafts, games and snacks. Freewill offerings will be used to support a Presbyterian peacemaking fund.
For more information, visit fpc-moscow.org/.
New art installation at Moscow transit center
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission has announced a new sculpture installation at the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden. Artwork is by four University of Idaho students from the College of Art and Architecture.
The featured artworks are “Just FISH” by Chen Zehao, “10 Rabbits, six Geese, five Fish” by Alyssa Hamburger, “I Miss You Love” by Jorge Hernandez and “Do You Wanna Be Friends … ?” by Kimberly Timmons. The artwork will be installed for a year.
A permanent installation in October 2022 will feature artwork by J. Casey Doyle and is a memorial to Andrew Thatcher Becker, a longtime resident of Moscow and advocate for people with disabilities. Doyle is an associate professor of art and design at UI.
Soundbathing meditation planed at Idlers Rest
Nara Woodland of Brain Body Balance Sound Therapy will lead a “sound bath” event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, in Moscow. Woodland is a licensed and certified sound therapy practitioner and has a business in Pullman.
Woodland will use crystals and Himalayan singing bowls. For those interested in attending, email Woodland at nw.soundtherapy@gmail.com for a waiver. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats or blankets for comfort. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities/june-soundbathing.