Moscow fundraisers to support stairclimb effort
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will today have two fundraisers for the 2022 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb. The first is at Red Star Coffee and will take place all day at the coffee drive-through on Pullman Road in Moscow. The second fundraiser will be from 6-8:30 p.m. at Tapped in downtown Moscow as part of a tap takeover.
The Seattle Stairclimb is March 13 and 24. Moscow volunteer firefighters will take part and climb 69 flights of stairs in the Seattle Center in full gear. To donate money directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on behalf of the team visit bit.ly/3EUz8sZ.
Foley inequality series returns with event Nov. 17
Joe Soss, professor of political science and sociology at the University of Minnesota, will discuss how the government is charging poor communities large sums, money which eventually goes back to the government.
Soss’s Nov. 17 presentation is part of the Washington State University Foley Institute series on inequality. The event will be streamed live at noon on Youtube and can be found at youtu.be/qTH2BnQF8N8.
Pullman Chamber of Commerce selling holiday bulbs
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce is selling 8-inch holiday decorative bulbs at $20 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.
Finished bulbs should be returned by Nov. 17 to decorate the holiday tree in Pine Street Plaza. The chamber recommends using acrylic paints on the bulbs and spraying the bulbs with a sealant when decorated. To reserve a bulb, call (509) 334-3565 or email chamber@pullmanchamber.com. There is a limit of one per business.