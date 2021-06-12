Pullman’s Paradise Street closed Monday for construction
The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning residents that Paradise Street in Pullman will be closed Monday for construction.
Crews will be performing pavement repair 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
On Monday, it will be fully closed and drivers will need to follow detours via Olsen and Kamiaken streets and Bishop Boulevard.
Sid’s Pharmacy offering $50 gift cards to those who receive vaccine
People who schedule and receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Sid’s Pharmacy in Pullman will get a $50 Visa gift card.
It is part of an incentive program developed by the Washington State Department of Commerce and Association of Washington Business. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Sid’s Pharmacy have partnered to bring that incentive program to Pullman to encourage people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and shop locally.
This incentive is available for those receiving their first or second vaccination dose on or after June 11. The limit is one per person.
Sid’s Pharmacy releases its available appointment schedule for the week every Friday.
Moscow streets to undergo slurry seal treatment starting Monday
Some Moscow streets will undergo a pavement preservation slurry seal starting Monday and the construction is expected to be completed by Friday, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The city has contracted with Blackline Inc. to complete the project. Blackline will notify residents of street closures 48 hours in advance.
Residents are asked to be aware of single-lane closures and temporary full-street closures with detours, depending on locations.
For questions about the schedule or concerns about resident access, contact Blackline Inc. at (509) 218-1221. For project-specific questions, contact the Moscow Streets Department at (208) 883-7097.
HVAC unit catches fire at UI building
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Friday afternoon at the University of Idaho and arrived to find an extinguished blaze in the area of a ceiling-mounted heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit in a second-floor room of the Agricultural Science Building, according to a MVFD news release.
The release said people were evacuating the building when firefighters arrived at the building on the 600 block of Rayburn Street.
Damage was limited to the HVAC unit. Staff in the room located a fire extinguisher and quickly knocked down the fire and evacuated the building as well as initiating the fire alarm for the building.
The probable cause of the fire is an electrical issue with the unit, the release said. No injuries were reported.
Moscow Elks Lodge invites people to celebrate Flag Day
The Elks Lodge invites all Palouse-area residents to display their American flag Monday in honor of Flag Day, according to a Moscow Elks Lodge news release.
Flag Day is a celebration of the American flag that occurs each year on the anniversary of the flag’s official adoption, June 14, 1777.
The lodge will conduct its annual Flag Day Service at 6:30 p.m. Monday in front of the lodge, 3080 State Highway 8, Moscow. It is an open ceremony and all local residents are invited to attend.