Fundraiser for Sojourners’ Alliance set for Halloween
The Moscow Food Co-op and Moscow Alehouse are hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Sojourners’ Alliance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the co-op parking lot, according to Steve Corda, marketing manager of the co-op.
Corda said Moscow Food Co-op customers can donate to Sojourners’ Alliance, a nonprofit organization in Moscow that provides transitional housing, or a list of food and other essential items will be available for customers to shop for and donate Saturday. All donated money and items will go to Sojourners’ Alliance, Corda said.
The Moscow Alehouse Facebook page said to dress in Halloween costumes and bring children for trick-or-treating.
Moscow Library to host Halloween storytime on Zoom on Thursday
The Moscow Public Library will host its fourth annual Halloween storytime event in a virtual format at 9 a.m. on Thursday via Zoom. It will feature not-so-spooky stories geared toward children ages 3-5, along with a to-go craft which will be available for pickup before the event. Children are encouraged to dress up in costume for the event.
Those interested can register for the storytime at bit.ly/34zdnP1 to receive a Zoom link and additional information.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the events section at Facebook.com/latahlibrarycontact, or contact Stacie Echanove at staciee@latahlibrary.org.
WSU online politics series event Wednesday
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon Wednesday with a presentation, “The Media and the 2020 Election,” hosted by Travis Ridout of WSU and Kathleen Searles of Louisiana State University.
The presentation will be livestreamed, and speakers will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations has focused on the November general election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.
UI online landscape architecture series event Wednesday
As part of its Landscape Architecture Lecture Series, the University of Idaho will host the talk, “Cinematography in the Landscape: Transition Zones in Themed Environments,” from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday online via Zoom
The talk will feature Dave Gottwald of the University of Idaho and Benjamin George from Utah State University. Those interested can access the Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3msenfk.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity to honor volunteers in virtual award ceremony this week
Palouse Habitat for Humanity will present its 2020 Helping Hands Award to two of the organization’s long term volunteers: Roger Willemsen and Donna Bradberry. This award recognizes contributions by volunteers to further the organization’s mission.
Willemsen is a leading member of the home construction crew. He also mentors less-experienced construction volunteers, and has been known to share his culinary talents offering lunch to his fellow volunteers.
Bradberry has been part of the organization for more than 10 years. In her time volunteering, she has served on the board of directors, as office manager and more.
Habitat will honor the two award recipients at 12:15 on Wednesday and Thursday via Facebook Live at facebook.com/PalouseHabitatforHumanity.