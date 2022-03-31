Diversity, inclusion the focus of Wednesday speaker forum
Lynda M. Freeman, a clinical associate professor and academic skills specialists in the WWAMI Medical Education Program at the University of Idaho, will discuss confronting marginalization while bringing one’s authentic identity into the community next week.
Freeman’s presentation will be part of the ongoing Moscow League of Women Voters speaker forum. It will take place at noon Wednesday via Zoom. Login information can be found at lwvmoscow.org.
Freeman has studied community health and designed educational tools for healthcare professionals serving those communities. She received her health science doctorate from Nova Southeastern University and her masters of public health and master of business administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Freeman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oakwood University.
Moscow Farmers Market artwork winner announced
The city of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission announced Julene Ewert as the winner of the 2022 poster design contest. Ewert received more than 350 votes during the public voting period.
In addition to being featured as the next poster, the design will become part of the City of Moscow Portable Art Collection and Ewert received a $500 honorarium. The commission received 23 qualified submissions. A limited number of the finalized market poster will be available while supplies last.
Fashion show planned for WSU on Friday
The Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles department at Washington State University will have a student fashion show at 7 p.m. Friday at Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE North Fairway Road in Pullman.
Tickets are $20 in advance at ticketwest.com and $30 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. The show will feature junior and senior student designs around the theme of vitality.
The students designed three to six looks for the show.
Ag Department seeks proposals for pesticide program
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is accepting proposals for a pesticide disposal program on the Palouse. Proposals will be accepted until April 11.
The program is part of the Waste Pesticide Identification and Disposal Program, which collects and disposes of unusable agricultural and commercial grade pesticides from residents, farmers, small businesses and public agencies for free.
The pickup for the Palouse is May 16-19. To participate, visit bit.ly/3JSblNg for the inventory form.
For more information call (360) 902-2056 or email WastePesticide@agr.wa.gov.