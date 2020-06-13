High school seniors recognized with national scholarship awards
Three area high school seniors were awarded the 2020 National Merit Scholarship. The three are among 2,500 award recipients nationally who received a $2,500 scholarship.
The area winners were Dalton Conway of Moscow High School, Melody Grebremedhin of Pullman High School, and Matteya Proctor of Deary High School.
According to information received from the National Merit Scholarship foundation, Conway plans to study aerospace engineering in college, Gebremedhin plans to study medicine and Proctor plans to study neuroscience.
More than 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
Last fall, approximately 15,000 semifinalists were named and asked to submit a scholarship application, which included writing an essay.
Three students from the region also received college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for as much as four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. Recipients are a part of about 7,600 students nationally.
The National Merit Scholarship winners are James Craig of Moscow High School, who plans to study criminology at the University of Idaho; Cam Vis of Moscow’s Logos School, who plans to study business at Liberty University in Virginia; and Israel Ownbey of Moscow, who plans to study computer programming at Liberty. Ownbey is home-schooled.
Fire causes $2,000 in damages to Moscow apartment building
A fire caused about $2,000 in damages to an apartment building on the 1400 block of West A Street Thursday evening, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said in an email.
By the time firefighters arrived, Nickerson said a sprinkler system activated and extinguished the fire, which was reported at 5:46 p.m.
The fire was on a first-floor outdoor porch and extended up an exterior wall. Damage was limited to vinyl siding, a door and the sprinkler head.
Nickerson said the fire is believed to have been caused by discarded smoking material near a box and trash can. No injuries were reported.
Spike strips stop driver allegedly fleeing from police
Moscow police deployed spike strips Thursday morning on West Pullman Road in Moscow near the state line to disable a vehicle in which the driver was allegedly fleeing from Pullman police, said Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
The driver, a 36-year-old man, was a fugitive from justice and was arrested for that and suspicion of eluding police.
Man cited for allegedly breaking into Moscow elementary school
An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property and unlawful entry Thursday after allegedly breaking into Lena Whitmore Elementary School in Moscow late Wednesday night, said Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
The man reportedly entered through a window, damaging a window screen, and was identified on the school’s camera.
Ziply Fiber rolls out upgrades
Ziply Fiber, the company that acquired the Northwest operations for Frontier Communications, announced this week that Pullman and Moscow will receive a fiber-optic upgrade this year.
Pullman and Moscow are two of 13 locations across the Northwest where Ziply is deploying its fiber-optic cables that are intended to provide gig-speed internet to customers.
Ziply Fiber is investing $500 million in upgrades to its network and services throughout the region.