COVID-19 pandemic response will be focus of Moscow forum
Kara Besst and Carol Moehrle will be featured speakers during the League of Women Voters of Moscow speaker forum at noon Wednesday via Zoom. The login information can be found on the league website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow. The two will discuss how local health institutions have dealt with COVID-19, and preparations being made for the future.
Besst is the president and CEO of Gritman Medical Center and has worked at the hospital for nearly 29 years. She graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and began her career at Gritman as an accountant after earning her degree. Moehrle is the district director of Public Health – Idaho North Central District and has been for 30 years.
League of Women Voters of Pullman opens visual arts competition
The League of Women Voters of Pullman has opened a visual arts competition for students ages 8-18 in Whitman County. The theme is “Celebrating Democracy,” and submissions will be accepted until March 31.
The best seven submissions will receive $50 in gift certificates to local businesses and a copy of the Washington State League of Women Voters civics textbook “The State We’re In: Washington.”
There will be three winners in the 8-11 age bracket, two from 12-14 age bracket, and two from the 15-18 age bracket. For more information visit the league’s website at LWVPullman.org.
Idaho Community Foundation opens grants applications
The Idaho Community Foundation has opened grant applications for the Idaho Future Fund, which focuses on groups that support gaps in kindergarten through 12th grade educational programs. The deadline to apply is March 1, and grants range from $10,000 to $20,000.
Grants are open to 501(c)(3) public charities and public educational institutions in Idaho. Eligible north Idaho counties are Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. For more information visitbit.ly/3p9V9P0.
City of Moscow opens March Artwalk registration
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have opened applications for the March 17 Artwalk. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 8. Registration is open to Moscow businesses and nonprofits.
Registration is $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits, with a $10 fee for art listings with the host registration. The event is open to visual, literary, performing and culinary listings. To register visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.