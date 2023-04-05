Poet to read at Colfax event to celebrate Earth Day
Local poet Christine McDonald will have a poetry reading at 11 a.m. April 19 at The Center at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The poems will celebrate Earth Day and will be about nature, plants and celebrating the earth.
McDonald is a forest soil scientist and environmental consultant and lives in eastern Washington. Her first book, “My Two Mothers, A Collection of Poetry and Prose,” was published in 2017. She also has been published in the Elephant Journal, Sierra Club, Great Old Broads for Wilderness and more. For upcoming library events, visit whitcolib.org or call (509) 397-4366.
Nez Perce park seeks applicants for summer work
Youth 15 to 18 who are interested in conservation work on public land can apply for the Youth Conservation Corps at the Nez Perce National Historical Park until May 29. To apply, contact the Nez Perce National Historical Park by phone at (208) 843-7001 or email at Russ_Cash@nps.gov. Applicants must be at least 15 years old by June 20 but not turn 19 until after Aug. 11.
The program runs eight weeks from June 20 through Aug. 11 and enrollees will work 40 hours a week at $10 per hour. Applicants must have a Social Security number or have placed an application for a number and be willing to work in most work projects. Projects can include park maintenance or interpretation.
UI research lab opens diabetes study
The University of Idaho Exercise Physiology Research Laboratory has opened a study on how diet, physical activity and gut health affect diabetic nerve damage. The study is open to those 18 or older with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes. Participants will have two visits as part of the study. The first will be about an hour and the second will be a week later. Participants will do a survey on dietary history and physical activity levels, a finger stick blood test and a stool sample. For more information email exphys@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-2007.