Poet to read at Colfax event to celebrate Earth Day

Local poet Christine McDonald will have a poetry reading at 11 a.m. April 19 at The Center at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The poems will celebrate Earth Day and will be about nature, plants and celebrating the earth.

McDonald is a forest soil scientist and environmental consultant and lives in eastern Washington. Her first book, “My Two Mothers, A Collection of Poetry and Prose,” was published in 2017. She also has been published in the Elephant Journal, Sierra Club, Great Old Broads for Wilderness and more. For upcoming library events, visit whitcolib.org or call (509) 397-4366.