Lewiston man arrested after high-speed chase
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lewiston man Sunday morning who allegedly struck a man with his vehicle and led deputies on a high-speed chase.
According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Joseph Rodriguez on Wawawai Road for suspicion of first-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving under the influence.
Deputies initially were responding to a call of a possible suicidal person shortly after midnight Sunday in the area of Wawawai Road near the Port of Wilma.
On the way, deputies were advised that the person, Rodriguez, allegedly struck and dragged an individual with his vehicle during an altercation, sending the victim to the hospital.
The deputies located Rodriguez just west of the Port of Wilma. He allegedly refused to cooperate with law enforcement and, in the process of fleeing, attempted to hit one of the deputies.
Deputies pursued Rodriguez on Wawawai Road at speeds of 90 miles per hour for 5 miles before his car lost control and rolled over. The vehicle caught fire and the flames were immediately distinguished.
Rodriguez was later transported by ambulance to Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston and treated for minor injuries sustained during the crash. Once Rodriguez was released from the hospital, he was transported to Whitman County Jail.
String of vehicle prowls reported in east Moscow neighborhood
Valuable items were reportedly stolen Saturday from three unlocked vehicles in an east Moscow neighborhood, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
A 28-year-old man allegedly stole two wallets, a backpack and a pistol with ammunition from the vehicles on the 1300 block of Bristol Road.
Krasselt said the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over for another matter and discovered items allegedly stolen from the vehicles on Bristol Road and from another alleged recent theft in Moscow.
Moscow police detectives are investigating and no charges have been filed yet against the man for the alleged thefts.
Moscow Summer Meals Program extension
The Moscow School District will extend the USDA summer meals program through Sept. 11. Any child up to the age of 18 can pick up a meal package at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St,. between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. until that date.
Regular school meals will resume Sept. 14. The District will be providing additional information regarding the distribution of those meals for students not physically attending school.
Moscow school bus routes to operate with limited capacity
Parents of students who intend to ride Moscow School District buses to school on their designated school days should contact the district transportation office at (208) 882-3933 as soon as possible. There will be limits on the number of riders allowed on each bus because of COVID-19 social distancing safety protocols.
Children from families who have not contacted the district before Sept. 11 may not be able to board the bus.
Pullman Police Department suspends in-person services
In-person business services at the Pullman Police Department have been suspended until further notice because of the recent surge in reported Whitman County COVID-19 cases.
A variety of services can be conducted remotely via mail, email at police@pullman-wa.gov and online at pullman-wa.gov.
Latah County Library District goes fine-free
The Latah County Library District will no longer charge fees for overdue materials borrowed from Valnet libraries.
All overdue fines will be forgiven, however fees for lost or damaged items and will be applied to patron accounts accordingly.
The library will continue to issue reminders when due dates are approaching and when an item is overdue. Once an item is 10 or more days past the due date, no other items may be checked out and access to Overdrive/Libby, library computers and Kanopy will be restricted until the item is returned, or it is paid for if lost or damaged.
Patrons will still be responsible for interlibrary loan fees and due dates set by the lending library (“interlibrary loan” materials are borrowed from libraries outside the Valnet consortium).
The LCLD is accepting small monetary donations toward library collections and services in lieu of fines.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3hkqAAs.