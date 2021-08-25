Daily News office closed to walk-in traffic through Friday
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News office in Moscow will be closed to foot traffic today through Friday to accommodate staff vacations and training.
The public can reach newspaper staff by phone or email for the entirety of the physical closure by calling (208) 848-8211 and asking to be redirected to the desired department or staff member.
The public can also go to dnews.com/site/contact.html for a full list of departments or employees, or send an email with the subject “contacts” to frontdesk@dnews.com for a list of departments and contacts by reply email.
Malden Labor Day celebration scheduled
The Pine Creek Community Restoration Long Term Recovery Operation and the town of Malden will be hosting a Labor Day celebration one year after the Babb Road Fire engulfed the towns of Malden and Pine City, forcing nearly 200 residents to evacuate and relocate.
The celebration will take place Sept. 6 at the site of the old fire station on the corner of Moreland and Main streets in downtown Malden. Festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a flag presentation by the Upper Columbia Academy Pathfinders.
The Pine Creek Community Restoration recovery effort, delayed by a FEMA disaster designation that took 151 days after the wildfire of Sept. 7, is in the final stages of debris clean-up and testing phase of rebuilding. Temporary laundry and shower facilities were recently installed, serving residents who are living in 23 recreational vehicles, and any visitors, volunteers and workers. Charitable organizations rebuilt two homes for uninsured homeowners earlier this year, and seven more are being planned for later this fall.
“This celebration is an opportunity for the town to come together after a traumatic event, celebrate what we used to have, and what we hope to have again, by reestablishing the underlying foundation of our community,” says Alyssa Hale, event coordinator.
For information about the event, email Alyssahale31@gmail.com or call (509) 919-9559.
Moscow accepting nominations for unity award
The City of Moscow is accepting nominations for the 2021 Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Oct. 8.
Nominees must meet the following three requirements: significant contributions to community unity and human understanding in and around Moscow; significant efforts on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights in Moscow; outstanding commitment to community, public service and the City of Moscow.
Nominations should be no more than one page explaining the nomination, and be sent to the Moscow Human Rights Commission, c/o Karen Potter, Moscow Police Department, P.O. Box 9203, Moscow, ID 83843, or sent by email to hrc@ci.moscow.id.us.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity honors volunteers
Palouse Habitat for Humanity announced this week that Roger Willemsen and Donna Bradberry have been chosen to receive the 2020 Helping Hands Award. The award recognizes significant contributions by a volunteer to further Palouse Habitat’s mission.
Willemsen has been a steadfast member of the Codger Crew, considered the backbone of the nonprofit’s volunteer teams which construct Palouse Habitat homes, according to a news release.
Bradberry has been an integral part of the organization for more than 10 years and has served on the organization’s board of directors, volunteered as office manager, and was a key member of the Habitat Store exploratory committee which researched and then launched the Surplus Sale in 2012.
Habitat will honor these individuals during Facebook Live events at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29.
Palouse Food Pantry distribution today
The Palouse Food Pantry distribution is scheduled for today at Calvary Chapel of the Palouse at 215 E. Church St. in Palouse.
The pantry will be open from 1-2:30 p.m. for in-person shopping, and residents may place orders by calling (509) 595-3048 or by email to palousefoodpantry@gmail.com.
Masks at the pantry will be required because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.