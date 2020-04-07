Man allegedly breaks vehicle window, spray paints church camera in Moscow
A 31-year-old man was cited for suspicion of two counts of malicious injury to property and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly broke a vehicle window Sunday on East Third Street in Moscow and reportedly spray painted a security camera Monday at First United Methodist Church on East Third Street, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
The man was reported three times to police between 11:34 a.m. Sunday and 5:32 a.m. Monday. On Sunday, the man allegedly broke a vehicle window on the 200 block of East Third Street. He was cited later that day for malicious injury to property.
At 3:51 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a man spray painting a First United Methodist Church camera. The man also allegedly stole plastic Easter eggs from the church but reportedly returned the basket of eggs, Krasselt said.
Less than two hours later, the man was reportedly going through trash at the back of a building on the 400 block of South Almon Street. Police contacted him and cited the man for his second count of malicious injury to property for the church incident and suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woman receives nursing award from PRH
Sarah Reagan, a registered nurse in same-day surgery at Pullman Regional Hospital, recently received a DAISY Award, a nurse recognition program at the hospital. The DAISY Award is an international program that recognizes nurses who go above and beyond to care for their patients.
Sarah was nominated for the extra time and attention she gave to a patient with severe anxiety about going in for a surgery. In her nomination letter, the patient expressed that they cried while talking to Sarah about their fear of going under for surgery. The patient said Sarah listened and spent extra time with them to make sure they were OK, according to a news release from PRH.
While Sarah wasn’t supposed to be working the day of the surgery, she rearranged shifts so she could be with this patient when the time came, according to the release. She started her shift two hours earlier than normal.
To learn more about the DAISY Award, or to nominate a nurse at PRH, visit: bit.ly/2JJqmDN.
Moscow hospital receives emergency support gifts from Schweitzers, SEL
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow received $200,000 in COVID-19 emergency support, half of that gift from Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer, the other half from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, according to a Monday news release.
According to the release, Kara Besst, Gritman CEO, said the generosity of the Schweitzers and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ was overwhelming and the gifts during this unprecedented period of need proves they are true and caring community partners.
In the release, Ed Schweitzer, the founder of SEL, said he and his wife, Beatriz, were delighted to help cover expenses related to COVID-19 in the hope that they will be even better prepared for whatever happens. He expressed thanks to local healthcare workers who are on the front lines providing excellent care as the impact of coronavirus continues.
Moscow churches to have blood drives today and Wednesday in Moscow
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will have American Red Cross Blood Drives from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the church’s Joseph Street building and Wednesday at the Orchard Drive building. Both locations are in Moscow.
Residents 16 or older, healthy and well, can donate blood. Donating blood is permitted under the current stay-home orders. The following link provides potential donors with information concerning COVID-19 and blood donation: rcblood.org/2JKKV2Q.
Residents are required to sign up online prior to showing up and giving blood. You can sign up at rcblood.org/3aNTAgP.
Washington Department of Health recommends masks in public
The Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend that Washington residents wear cloth face coverings in public places where they cannot reliably stay six feet away from other people. The department offers answers to common questions in an online FAQ at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3dZJsn4.
The CDC has released a video showing how residents can make a mask without thread and needle, by folding cloth and using two rubber bands. The video is available at bit.ly/3bTRPyD.
Latah County planning, building office still operating
The Latah County Courthouse in Moscow remains closed to the public, however the planning and building office can still serve customers, according to a press release.
For the office’s current limited services, call (208) 883-7220, email pb@latah.id.us or text (208) 352-0213. The office is scheduling and conducting inspections and many other services with COVID-19 precautions.
For more information, contact Mauri at msknott@latah.id.us or Chris at cblankenship@latah.id.us.