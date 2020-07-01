Amazon executive joins WSU board
John Schoettler, Amazon’s vice president of global real estate and facilities, has been appointed to Washington State University’s Board of Regents, according to a news release.
Schoettler graduated from WSU in 1980 and was appointed to serve on the board of his alma mater by Gov. Jay Inslee for a term that begins today. Originally from Lakewood, Wash., Schoettler joined the fraternity Sigma Chi after enrolling at WSU, following in the footsteps of his father and older brother.
In his time at Amazon, Schoettler and his team expanded the company’s real estate portfolio from about 1 million square feet to more than 40 million square feet, the news release said.
Schoettler also serves on the boards of the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Seattle Association and Cascade Public Media.
He will succeed Mike Worthy, who has served on the board since 2006.
Colfax library announces online art show
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library has posted its first online art show. The show can be viewed on the gallery’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3dP6Y4X. The show features artwork and photography by various artists Gabriella Ball, Vicki Broeckel, Dan Codd, Ken Carper, Bob Krikac, Sharon Lindsey, Tom Mohr, Marla Robbins, Russ Robbins, Nancy Rothwell and Carrie Vielle.
The gallery remains closed to the public pending Safe Start guidelines from the state of Washington.
For more information, contact Kristie Kirkpatrick at (509) 397-4366.
Fourth of July flag walk in Moscow
Moscow resident David Tolman is organizing American flag rally event at 10 a.m. Saturday starting in the Rosauers Supermarket parking lot at 411 N. Main St. Tolman requests participants bring American flags and military vets bring their military flags to the event.
Moscow artist awarded visual arts fellowship
Joe Casey Doyle, a University of Idaho associate professor of art and design, is one of three Idaho artists to have been awarded a fellowship in visual arts.
The award, given every two years by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, recognizes outstanding artists based on existing work and professional history. Fellowship winners will each receive $5,000.
Doyle is a sculpture artist who describes his art as sociopolitical work that questions humankind’s relationship to gender, sexuality and the built environment.