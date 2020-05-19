Collision sends one car into Snake River
One person was taken to the hospital and another was arrested on a DUI charge following a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon that sent one car into the Snake River near Granite Point.
According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, a Mercedes sedan driven by 37-year-old Nathan Miller, of Lewiston, was heading westbound on Wawawai Road when his vehicle collided with another vehicle.
Witnesses told deputies Miller had just completed a pass of another vehicle when the Subaru Outback in front of him started to slow or pull off the road. Miller’s vehicle collided with the Subaru, forcing it off the roadway and into about three feet of water in the Snake River.
The driver of the Subaru was able to get out of the vehicle safely and get to shore.
A female passenger in Miller’s vehicle was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with injuries that were not life threatening. No other injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. Miller was arrested on charges of DUI.
Pullman police reflect on Mount St. Helens eruption
On the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens, the Pullman Police Department on Monday encouraged community members to prepare themselves and their families for an unexpected emergency or natural disaster.
The department encourages residents to look at in-depth guide to citizen preparedness, disaster supplies checklist, family communications plan and other resources are available at bit.ly/2WGf4HJ.
Residents can register for emergency notifications from the Whitman County and City of Pullman Emergency Alert System. More information is available on the Pullman Police Department webpage bit.ly/2WJb7Sy.
Latah County Zoning commission holds hearing
The Latah County Zoning Commission will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. June 3 at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow to receive comments on current requests.
Requests of note are by Inland Cellular to construct a 180-foot wireless communication tower at 1082 Lisher Cut-Off Road, Potlatch, and a request by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to operate a new shooting range and recreational field in the county.
The deadline is noon June 2 to submit written exhibits or to make arrangements to participate in the hearing online, give verbal testimony online or watch the hearing online.
Documentation is available at latah.id.us/planning_building/ or from the planning department in the Latah County Courthouse. Call at (208) 883-7220.
UI virtual events for alumni this week
The University of Idaho has scheduled two online events for alumni this week. “Wine Down Wednesday” will be held by Coco and Karl Umiker from Clearwater Canyon Cellars, who graduated from UI in 2004 and 2000, respectively. Alumni can join on Facebook Live at bit.ly/2WHLCB1 for the event.
“Alumni Night,” held by Moscow business Wild at Art, will encourage alumni to make art from home Friday. Staff from Wild at Art will guide participants. Tickets are available at bit.ly/2Tj89lx.
Idaho Fish and Game offices reopen
Idaho Fish and Game offices around the state reopened to the public Monday for license services. Offices have been closed to the public since March 27 because of COVID-19.
Although open, Fish and Game continues to encourage use of online resources at idfg.idaho.gov/buy-online and and telesales at (800) 554-8685 to meet licensing needs. The nearest Idaho Fish and Game office is at 3316 16th St. in Lewiston.