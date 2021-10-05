Gas leak reported in Moscow; three homes briefly evacuated
Three homes were evacuated Monday morning while Avista responded to a gas leak on Conestoga Drive in Moscow.
The road was blocked off north of the intersection of Conestoga Drive and Colt Road at approximately 10 a.m.
By midday, city officials said the area was safe. The roadway was reopened to traffic and evacuated residents were allowed back into their homes.
Presentation on Immigration set for today
A presentation about immigration and inequality at the U.S.-Mexican border is scheduled at noon today on the Washington State University Foley Institute’s YouTube channel.
Aaron Bobrow-Strain, a professor at Whitman College, will discuss immigration and the role it plays in the larger issue of deindustrialization, destruction of unions and the creation of a border security industrial complex. The presentation will draw on information from his book, “The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez.”
The presentation can be found at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos and a recording will stay up on the channel.
‘Walking school buses’ organized for Wednesday
Eight Moscow schools will be participating in International Walk to School Day on Wednesday.
As part of the event, the Safe Routes to School group has organized several “walking school buses” across the city. A walking school bus is an organized group with an adult. These groups will be led by Moscow City Council and mayoral candidates along with students from the University of Idaho physical education program. Parents are welcome to join.
The walking school buses will be leaving from set locations around town, with each school having a set start point. The drop-off time starts at 7:45 a.m. Each “bus” will depart for school at 8 a.m.
McDonald Elementary students will meet at Eggan Youth Center and will walk with mayoral candidate Barb Rathburn. Moscow Charter school students will meet at Jim Lytle Rotary Park. Palouse Prairie Charter School students will meet at Indian Hills Park and walk with mayoral candidate Olivia Moses. Russell Elementary students will meet at Friendship Square with City Councilor Brandy Sullivan and candidate Julia Parker. St. Mary’s students will meet at St. Mary’s Catholic Family Center. West Park Elementary students will meet at the UI Recreation Center and walk with city council candidate Hailey Lewis.
Interim director announced for Whitman County Library
Whitman County Library trustees have appointed Sheri Miller as interim director while recruitment for a new director is started. Miller has worked at Whitman County Libraries for almost 20 years and has been the associate director since 2016.
She will take over for the current director Kylie Fullmer, who submitted her resignation last month. Fullmer’s last day is Oct. 15.
Local trio earns awards at Idaho scholarship program
The high school seniors from the Palouse earned awards at the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho scholarship program Friday and Saturday in Idaho Falls.
Morgan Blazzard of Troy placed in the state’s top 10 and won a self-expression award. Delia Hubbard of Genesee won awards in self-expression and scholastics. Autumn Russell of Moscow won the overall scholastic award.
Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship foundation for high school girls.