LOCAL BRIEFS

Rhodes is 2021 Moscow Artwalk poster artist
The City of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission announced Kevin Rhodes as the 2021 Moscow Artwalk poster artist.
Rhodes is known for his colorful geometric abstract paintings and was recently featured at the Third Street Gallery.
The 2021 Moscow Artwalk poster artwork, “Starburst,” will be displayed on the first floor of City Hall during the month of June.
Moscow Artwalk is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. June 17. For information, visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Free document shredding today at Latah County Fairgrounds
Latah County residents can shred documents for free today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. No commercial entities are allowed to shred, and the household limit is three brown paper bags or equivalent.
Call Latah County Solid Waste at (208) 883-5706 with questions. The event is sponsored by Latah County Solid Waste, the city of Moscow and Latah Sanitation, Inc.
Food bank distribution Wednesday in Moscow
The Moscow Food Bank will distribute food this week as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box” program. The distribution will start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Moscow Food Bank Annex, located in the alley at 110 N. Polk St. in Moscow.
United Way of Whitman County announces opening of grant cycle
United Way of Whitman County is accepting grant applications from nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations on the Palouse. Agencies and groups that help community residents meet basic needs such as nutrition, shelter, healthcare, education and financial stability can apply.
Applications must be submitted no later than May 17. The grant process includes a comprehensive survey of the nonprofit’s operations and impact in the community. Eligible organizations will also be required to meet virtually with United Way to discuss information about their work.
United Way of Whitman County allocates financial support to benefit the overall welfare of Whitman County residents thanks to the generosity of community donors and corporate sponsors such as Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
The 2021 grant application can be found on the United Way of Whitman County website at whitmanunited.org/apply-for-funds. For information, contact Eric Fejeran at (509) 339-4962 or contact@whitmanunited.org.