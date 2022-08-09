Colfax’s Ng earns state DYW title, $4,600 in scholarships

Olivia Ng of Colfax was named Washington Distinguished Young Woman of the Year Saturday, besting 10 other high school seniors from across the state for the honor.

Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, will represent the state of Washington at the national DYW scholarship program in Mobile, Ala., next summer. Saturday’s program took place at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.

