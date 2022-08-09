Colfax’s Ng earns state DYW title, $4,600 in scholarships
Olivia Ng of Colfax was named Washington Distinguished Young Woman of the Year Saturday, besting 10 other high school seniors from across the state for the honor.
Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, will represent the state of Washington at the national DYW scholarship program in Mobile, Ala., next summer. Saturday’s program took place at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.
Ng earned a $3,500 cash scholarship for winning the state title, and also won the $500 award in the Scholastics category and $300 awards in Fitness and Self-Expression. She is the daughter of Molly and Eddy Ng of Colfax.
The first runner-up, Greta Boreson of Clarkston, received a $1,600 scholarship and also won a $300 award in the Interview category. Pullman’s DYW, Brenna Komp, won a $300 Talent scholarship for her musical theater dance routine.
The Distinguished Young Woman program is a national scholarship program in which high school juniors first compete in local programs with the goal of advancing to state and then nationals their senior year. Participants were evaluated by a panel of judges in Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Fitness (15%), Self-Expression (15%) and Talent (20%).
Other girls from the region participating at state Saturday were Rachel Becker of Colton-Uniontown and Kendra Lentz of Garfield-Palouse
Annual Stuff the Bus event scheduled for this week
The Kiwanis Club of Pullman and Moscow will have its annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive at locations in Moscow, Pullman and Colfax this week. Stuff the Bus is a collaboration between the Kiwanis Club and school districts in Moscow, Pullman, Colfax and Colton/Uniontown to provide children with backpacks, notebooks and other school supplies.
The Moscow kickoff event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at the bus located at Staples, 2254 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. The bus will be open for donating until 5 p.m. Thursday and again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Pullman kickoff event is scheduled for noon Thursday at the third floor view room at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
In Pullman, other drop off locations include: Neill Public Library, Washington State Employees Credit Union, and P1FCU in Walmart. Gently used musical instruments can be dropped off at the bus located at Safeway located at 430 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman.
In Colfax, donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Rosauers located at 632 N. Main St., as well as the Colfax Library on Main Street.