Palouse Habitat for Humanity announces homeowner for next build
Palouse Habitat for Humanity has announced Aimee Martinez is the future homeowner for its 2022 home in Moscow. Martinez is a Moscow native and at-home health care provider and has two sons, Alex and Tony.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity expects the Martinez house to cost $162,000 to build and the funds will be raised and spent locally on materials and subcontractors. Palouse Habitat for Humanity is a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and has been building homes in Latah and Whitman county since 1992.
For more information on Palouse Habitat for Humanity visit palousehabitat.org.
League of Women Voters speaker forum to address journalistic independence
The the Moscow League of Women Voters speaker forum event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The link can be found at lwvmoscow.org. The forum is titled “Without Fear or Favor: Journalistic Independence in a Hyper-Partisan Era” and will feature panelists with diverse perspectives from traditional print media, academic and online publishing.
Panelists include Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Kenton Bird, associate professor of journalism at the University of Idaho and Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of the Idaho Capital Sun, a nonprofit online news organization based in Boise.
WSU hosts tax preparation assistance at Pullman’s Neill Public Library
The Washington State University Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be offering free appointments from 12-4 p.m. at Neill Public Library most Saturdays from Feb. 5-April 2.
All volunteers are IRS certified and will be able to help with federal returns. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is a student organization at Washington State University which is part of a national program. It offers free assistance for low income taxpayers. For more information on the group visit wsuvita.site/about.
Proof of vaccination is a requirement for in person help and Zoom and phone appointments are available for those unable to meet in person. Contact wsupullmanvita@gmail.com to schedule online or phone assistance.
Moscow FFA group to have Beer, Brats and Banjos benefit
The Moscow FFA Alumni and Friends has scheduled a Beer, Brats and Banjos benefit for the Moscow FFA chapter at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave. in Moscow. Tickets are $20 and are available at bit.ly/3gh7fRA or at the door. There will be live music, dinner and raffles.
The Moscow FFA Alumni and Friends is a nonprofit organization with the goal to support the Moscow FFA Chapter and agricultural education at Moscow High School. The Moscow High School FFA chapter returned in the fall of 2019 after a 40-year absence. Prizes from the raffles include a Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, Twisted Vine wine tour, Traegar grill and corn hole boards made by FFA members.
Libey Gallery opens new exhibit from Nancy Rothwell
The Libey Gallery has opened a new exhibit from Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell titled “Echos of a Pandemic.” The Galley is located in The Bettie Steiger Center adjacent to the Colfax Library at 102 S. Main St. in Colfax.
Rothwell’s exhibit explores a visual story about the emotional effects of the 1918 flu epidemic and the current pandemic on women in healthcare and home settings. The Libey Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information on Rothwell and her work visit nancyrothwell.com.