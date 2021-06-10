Problem with runway lighting interferes with two flights at Pullman airport
A malfunction in the runway lighting at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport interfered with two flights this week.
The lights were accidentally disconnected during construction of a new taxiway at the airport, which is one of the final parts of a multimillion-dollar runway upgrade, said Airport Executive Director Tony Bean.
The problem has been fixed and isn’t expected to recur, Bean said.
A late-night flight from Seattle to Pullman was diverted to Spokane on Tuesday and an early morning flight from Pullman to Seattle on Wednesday was canceled because it would have used the aircraft that didn’t land on Tuesday, Bean said.
Flights resumed on their regular schedule by midday Wednesday, he said.
Man arrested in Pullman for threatening, assaulting family members
Pullman Police arrested a 44-year-old Pocatello, man for numerous charges after he allegedly threatened and assaulted several people early Tuesday morning.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said it started when Stephen Baumgardner allegedly took a vehicle without permission from a residence on Davis Way.
Baumgardner drove to a woman’s residence on True Street, broke into the building and put a teenager in a chokehold. Baumgardner then threatened over the phone to kill two other people.
Baumgardner drove the stolen vehicle back to the first residence and punctured a tire, then gathered his belongings and left on foot.
Police located him later and arrested him for suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault domestic violence, taking a motor vehicle without permission, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, making threats to kill and third-degree malicious mischief.
Police arrest man for assaulting woman in Pullman
Pullman Police arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday afternoon for suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly hit and choked a woman on Northwood Drive.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said when police responded to a domestic dispute report at a Northwood Drive apartment they heard a woman crying inside.
They spotted James Olson trying to sneak out of the apartment’s back balcony. After seeing the police, Olson went back inside the apartment.
Police got a key from the apartment’s management and entered the residence, where they arrested him. According to the police report, Olson allegedly struck and choked the woman. The woman did not need to be taken to the hospital.
No campfires allowed at Wawawai County Park
Fire restrictions go into effect at Wawawai County Park starting today.
According to the Whitman County Parks and Recreation Department, campfires and smoking on trails will not be permitted within park boundaries. Fireworks also are not allowed. Cooking with charcoal briquettes or gas grills is still an option.
The department asks visitors to always keep a bucket of water and shovel nearby when cooking.
More information is available from the department at (509) 397-6238.
Moscow churches provide summer food program for children
Two Moscow churches are working together to offer free food to Moscow-area children this summer.
The program begins with distribution from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 18 at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St., Moscow, and will continue every Friday through Aug. 27.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse provide Weekend Food for Kids to supplement the Moscow School District’s summertime free weekday lunch program. Each weekend bag contains two days’ worth of children-friendly meals and snacks, as well as fresh fruit and beverages.
Any child who needs food is eligible. There is no limit on the number of children per household who can participate.
Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation should contact St. Mark’s at (208) 882-2022 or the UUCP at (208) 882-4328.