Whitepine School District has levy on ballot
The Whitepine School District has a levy measure on the May 19 ballot. The money from the levy will be used to support general operations within the district and help cover the cost of things like special education and extracurricular activities. Those interested in voting will have to do so by mail.
The Whitepine ballot measure is a one-year supplemental levy of $880,000 to be used for maintaining and operating schools. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $394 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, the same amount as the most recent levy.
Pullman Chamber provides grant to Gladish
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center Community Investment Committee has awarded a Community Investment Fund Grant in the amount of $9,700 to Gladish Community and Cultural Center.
These funds will be used to finance an upgrade feasibility study to be conducted by Design West Architects for a proposed Performing Arts Center for the Palouse, which would upgrade and remodel the current auditorium at Gladish.
The Pullman Chamber established the Community Investment Committee to further chamber visibility and enhance Pullman community impact through investment activities related to Pullman 2040 initiatives.
The committee accepts and reviews grant applications for funding needs that have a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $10,000. Programs with missions that align with Pullman2040.org projects are the focus of the Community Investment Funds in one of five key areas: community and identity; education and learning; growth and development; health and safety; and recreation and environment.
Food donations accepted at East City Park today
East City Park will be the site of a food donation drop-off for the Moscow Food Bank today. The “Drive and Drop Off” event is designed to allow residents to donate while maintaining social distance. The food bank will be accepting donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park at the corner of Third and Hayes streets.
Items needed include diapers, personal hygiene products, canned foods, peanut butter, ramen, cereals, fruit cups, sauces, pasta, granola bars, soups, crackers and boxed meals.
Nonperishable food items will be donated to the Moscow Food Bank. Contact Zach Bafus at (208) 669-0201 or zbafus@gmail.com for more information.
Mexican restaurant continues online trivia night
Mexican restaurant La Casa Lopez in Moscow will have its second virtual Thirsty Thursday Trivia night for University of Idaho alumni at 5 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Zoom video chat meeting details will be provided to all who register before the event. Those who would like to participate in the trivia portion should have the Kahoot app downloaded on their phones or be able to access Kahoot.com. A game access code will be provided at the beginning of the night.
To register, visit bit.ly/2WBacCo.
Pullman League of Women Voters event Tuesday
The Pullman League of Women Voters final Brown Bag event of the year will be at noon Tuesday. FairVote Washington, focused on ranked-choice voting, will give a presentation via Zoom.
FairVote advocates for ranked-choice voting because it gives voters the option to pick their favorite candidates first, without worrying about throwing away a vote or helping elect a candidate they don’t want, according to their website. If a voter’s favorite candidate can’t win, their second choice gets the vote.
Contact Helen Cantanese at hncatanese@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Pullman mayor calls finance reporting meeting
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson called for a special meeting of the Metropolitan Park District of Pullman for 7 p.m. Tuesday, via conference call.
On the agenda is a resolution approving a change in financial reporting for the Pullman Metropolitan Parks District to the Washington State Auditor.
All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting by means of the City of Pullman YouTube Channel at bit.ly/2zld9za or by telephone at (623) 404-9000 with the meeting ID: 148-327-3753.
The regular Pullman City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be held virtually. For more information about that meeting, visit bit.ly/3du22m2.
University of Idaho law students win competition
Three University of Idaho College of Law students have won the Idaho State Bar Business and Corporate Law Section research and writing competition.
Jamie Schwantes won a $1,250 award for her article “Beneficial or Superficial? An Analysis of Benefit Corporations in Idaho,” working with faculty adviser Wendy Couture.
Michael DeLeon Guerrero won a $750 award for his paper “Drafting a Domestic Policy to Address Greenhouse Gas Emissions that can Withstand International Scrutiny,” working with faculty adviser Anastasia Telesetsky.
Clayton Boeckel won a $500 award for his entry “Innovation Driving Agency: Applying Vicarious Liability to Ride-Sharing Companies,” working with faculty adviser Wendy Couture.
The students have been invited to present their 20-page papers to attorneys at the Business & Corporate Law Section’s annual meeting in Boise on Aug. 21.