Main Street Video Co-op in downtown Moscow closes
The Main Street Video Co-op in downtown Moscow announced its closure on its Facebook page this week.
“The Main Street Video Cooperative has been proud to serve our community for years,” the post stated. “However, due to market realities we have closed permanently as of March 2020.”
The post stated that the store’s entire film library will be transferred a few doors down to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. It said the Kenworthy will not be renting out videos at this time and is still determining how to best utilize the more than 30,000 titles in the collection.
The post asked that patrons please return Main Street Video Co-op’s videos to the Kenworthy. “Please support them as you have us for so many years in preserving this wonderful library of films,” the post stated. “We thank you for your wonderful support.”
Main Street Video Co-op was open for about two years. Prior to that, it was called Howard Hughes Video for about 12 years.
Howard Hughes Appliance, Television and Video moved to a few locations in Moscow from the early 1980s to the early 2000s.
The video portion of the Howard Hughes business — Howard Hughes Video — was sold about 15 years ago and moved to the South Main Street location.
Howard Hughes Appliance, Television and Sleepshop is on West Pullman Road.
Idaho State Board of Education considers longer closures
The Idaho State Board of Education will consider extending its soft closure directive to public school districts and charter schools during a virtual special board meeting Monday afternoon. The board approved the soft closure March 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be carried via livestream on the board’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/idsboe/. Start time is 2 p.m. PDT.
The board will also consider waiving rules defining semester credit hours and requesting the governor consider suspending certain statutory requirements to provide school districts added flexibility as they continue to provide student instruction and other essential services to their communities during this crisis. The board will hear updates from K-12 and higher education leaders.
Monday’s special meeting agenda and materials are posted at bit.ly/3aCbMK2.
UI theater students sew masks
Students in the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department are making masks for staff at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Ginger Sorensen, a clinical assistant professor and costume director, is directing the effort.
Sorensen and her students have made more than 100 masks, which fit over N95 masks to extend their useful lives. Others in the Moscow community have donated supplies to Gritman, including local quilting groups and sewing enthusiasts.
The students participating in the project are Carson Saline, Caroline Frias, BreAnne Servoss Cook, Anthony Jones, Isabella Bermingham, Victoria Zenner and Amy Huck.
“I’m making masks because I want to give back to the community that has been there for me for the past few years,” Servoss Cook said. “In a time of crisis, I find no better way to push back the anxiety and fear of the unknown than by doing something that can make a difference.”
To make masks for Gritman, contact Malm at kim.malm@gritman.org or (208) 883-5520 and visit Gritman’s dedicated mask page at bit.ly/2WUpMuv for design specifications and instructions.
Pullman restaurant offering free meals
Thanks to an anonymous donation from community members, the Black Cypress is offering an allotted number of free pickup meals for two every day, no charge or questions asked. This will be honored on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be available for 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. daily.
Those in need can call before 4 p.m. at (509) 334-5800 and reserve a meal. If the kitchen is out of free meals that day, servers will put callers at the top of the list for the following day. Servers will return calls by 4 p.m.
For information, see the Back Cypress Instagram account at @theblackcypress or its Facebook page at facebook.com/theblackcypress/.