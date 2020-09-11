Washington extends ban on recreation east of the Cascades
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is extending the closure of all of the lands it manages east of the Cascades to recreation because of high fire danger through Thursday. DNR staff will evaluate the possibility of extending the closure, originally enacted this week.
Critical wildfire danger and ongoing fires in the area warranted the extension of the closure, as Labor Day saw a rash of new fires ignite all around the state.
The below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures for DNR’s northeast and southeast regions is forecast to continue, with the hot and dry weather further extending the risk of large wildfires east of the Cascades.
With no lightning this week or in the forecast for the next few days, the overwhelming majority of wildfires DNR is responding to are presumed to be human-caused. The agency has responded to more than 100 fires caused by recreation already this year.
The statewide moratorium on timber harvest activities on DNR-managed lands is expected to be lifted Friday.
Pullman hospital receives five-star rating
Pullman Regional Hospital is one of only two hospitals in Washington state to be rated as a five-star hospital for patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
PRH received the five-star rating recently and is among 266 hospitals in the country to be given such a rating.
PRHl has received 5-star ratings in patient experience by CMS in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Moscow drive-in theater to continue showings
Moscow’s drive-in theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot will begin showing movies again, with weekly showings through the end of October. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the theater will show “Arrival,” rated PG. Tickets are $20 per vehicle.
The University of Idaho, City of Moscow and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre worked together to create the temporary drive-in theater. Space is limited. Staff ask that viewers follow guidelines so they can keep the theater going. Lot opening, map, rules and other details can be found at uidaho.edu/drivein.
Prichard Art Gallery to display art by UI student
The Prichard Art Gallery will feature work from University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts recipients in the exhibit “In-Between Places,” which opens today, because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, there will not be an opening reception.
The exhibit includes work from recent graduating master’s students Kaleb Bass, Theresa Rushing, Dongming Zhao and Robbie Mann from the College of Art and Architecture’s department of Art and Design. The exhibit will run through Oct. 11. Students’ mediums include sculptural digital video installation, painting and more.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Prichard is an outreach facility of the College of Art and Architecture and is at 414 S. Main St., on the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Moscow. Admission is free.
Additional information about the exhibit is available at prichardart.org.