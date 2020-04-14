Two Latah County cities receive Arbor Day grants
The cities of Potlatch and Juliaetta have received $300 grants from the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power.
The announcement of the 2020 Arbor Day grants was made in a press release Monday. The grants help communities celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and fosters a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the nursery and utility industries, according to the release.
Arbor Day is officially celebrated in the U.S. and Idaho on the last Friday in April. However, communities may be celebrating on a different day because of COVID-19, the climate and planting conditions in their area.
Retailer donates to restaurants to feed families
Through Friday, Pullman-based retailer the Coug Store is donating 20 percent of purchases made to Pullman Serves It Forward. Pullman Serves It Forward is a fund created by the Community Action Center to support both Pullman restaurants and local families in need.
Purchases of all officially licensed Washington State University gear from the Coug Store at cougstore.com will be donated to the Pullman Serves It Forward Fund at the end of the week.
Restaurants participating include Birch and Barley, South Fork, Paradise Creek Brewing, O Ramen and Black Cypress. These businesses will distribute gift cards each week to local families in need so that they can have full meals from local restaurants.
Foley Institute virtual politics series continues
Washington State University’s Foley Institute will continue to provide talks using an online format.
On Thursday, the talk, “Voting in a pandemic: The politics of making the next election safe,” will be livestreamed at noon on the institute’s youtube channel at bit.ly/3a5nQm5.
The talk will answer questions including how our next election can be made safer, and what we can learn from recent voting events in Wisconsin.
Todd Donovan of Western Washington University, Paul Gronke of Reed College and Howard Schweber of University of Wisconsin-Madison will have a discussion and host an online question-and-answer session.
Moscow meeting covers local response to COVID-19
Moscow’s Vital Community Conversation group will have a public dialogue from 7:30-9 p.m. through Zoom to identify opportunities for community members to serve those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zoom meeting address is https://zoom.us/j/360620949.
At the first public session March 31, public officials from the city, county and regional health district and public participants together identified six types of service needs.
Today, invited leaders will help community members understand four of these service needs in greater depth. Those topics include education, mental health, domestic violence, and poverty-homelessness-food security.
Questions and comments can be addressed on the VCC Facebook page at bit.ly/3ccfhY7.