Palouse mayors participate in walking challenge

The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health annual mayor walking challenge has 98 participants and five are from the Palouse. The challenge takes place in October. The mayors can earn $500 if they average 5,000 steps a day and they can earn $1,000 if they walk 10,000 steps on average.

Mayors participating include Jason Johnson, from Deary, Richard Groseclose, from Juliaetta, Rose Norris, from Kendrick, Art Bettge, from Moscow and David Brown, from Potlatch. The money raised can go toward youth or school projects and programs like playgrounds, physical education equipment and scholarships.

