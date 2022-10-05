Palouse mayors participate in walking challenge
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health annual mayor walking challenge has 98 participants and five are from the Palouse. The challenge takes place in October. The mayors can earn $500 if they average 5,000 steps a day and they can earn $1,000 if they walk 10,000 steps on average.
Mayors participating include Jason Johnson, from Deary, Richard Groseclose, from Juliaetta, Rose Norris, from Kendrick, Art Bettge, from Moscow and David Brown, from Potlatch. The money raised can go toward youth or school projects and programs like playgrounds, physical education equipment and scholarships.
Colton Library will temporarily close Oct. 10
The Colton Library will be closed from Oct. 10 to Oct. 26 for painting and carpet replacement. The library received a $10,000 grant from the Meter Foundation for the improvements. There will be volunteers from the Meter Foundation to assist in moving the library items and with the improvements.
The library is expected to reopen with its regular hours on Oct. 27. While the Colton Library is closed, the Whitman County Rural Library District will open the Uniontown Library for the following hours: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday; 2-6 p.m. Wednesday; 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday; and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. For more information contact the Colton Library at colton@whitcolib.org or the Uniontown Library at uniontown@whitcolib.org.
Latah Farmers Market cider pressing set for Saturday
The Latah Farmers Market will have its second annual free community cider pressing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Troy City Park, 100 Highway 8, Troy. Residents can bring their own apples to the park to be pressed,and each participant is limited to 50 pounds of apples. The press will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Containers will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own.
Apples will be available for sale from vendors while supplies last. There will be live music from BearGrass Band, food, drinks, coffee and baked goods available in addition to other vendors. For more information visit latahfarmersmarket.com.
Washington Idaho Symphony opens 51st season Saturday
The Washington Idaho Symphony will celebrate the start of the 51st season with guest conductor Matthew Aubin and guest soloist Mitsuru Kubo on the viola. The season opening will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (208) 874-4162 or online at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets. Cost is $10 for children ages 12-18 and $25 for adults. Students at University of Idaho, Washington State University, Lewis-Clark State College and Spokane Falls Community College are free. Season passes are available.