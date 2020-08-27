WSU online politics series begins today
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will begin its online politics event series at noon today with a presentation titled “Political Polarization” hosted by Lilliana Mason of the University of Maryland.
The presentation will be livestreamed, and presenters will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations will focus on the coming election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.
Weekend children’s food program extended
A Moscow program to address food insecurity among local children will run through mid-September, organizers announced.
Weekend Food for Kids will continue to hand out free bags of food for children between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 at Lena Whitmore School, 110 S. Blaine in Moscow.
The program is coordinated by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse. The weekend bags supplement the Moscow School District’s summertime free weekday lunch program. Each weekend bag contains two days’ worth of kid-friendly meals and snacks, as well as fresh fruit and beverages.
Any child who needs food is eligible and there is no limit on the number of children per household who can participate.
Kenworthy Centre to offer private rentals
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow has reopened to offer its theater space for private rentals.
Each private event will cost a flat rate of $200 for a period of 3 hours and includes a small popcorn for all attendees. Parties will be limited to a maximum of 20 attendees, and attendees will be required to adhere to safety protocols, including wearing masks when not seated and social distance seating.
The Kenworthy remains closed to public events for COVID-19 preventative safety precautions.
To learn more about this offering, visit kenworthy.org or email operations@kenworthy.org.
Prichard Art Gallery sets closing reception
Given the continuing upward trend of COVID-19 cases in the region, the Prichard Art Gallery will have a closing reception for its exhibit, “Out of the Woods,” which was originally scheduled for Sept. 4.
The exhibit remains on display at the Prichard Art Gallery in downtown Moscow until Sept. 5.
To learn more about the exhibit, visit bit.ly/3lqmyJo.
Libey Gallery in Colfax reopens to the public
The Libey Art Gallery in downtown Colfax, located in the Bettie Steiger Community Center adjacent to the Colfax Library, is now open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p..m Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Entry to the Gallery is offered via the library front door at 102 S. Main St.
Safety measures are in place in the gallery because of COVID-19 safety mandates. Guests are required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. A maximum of 10 people are allowed in the gallery at a time, and browsing time is limited to 15 minutes when the gallery is busy. Classes, community programs and facility rentals are not permitted at this time.
For more information about the reopening of Libey Gallery, call (509) 397-4366 or visit the library’s website at whitco.lib.wa.us.